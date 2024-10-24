“You Will Bounce Back”: South African Man Shares Emotional Video of Car Being Repossessed
- Eish, life can be really tough sometimes, as a South African man recently shared in an emotional TikTok video
- He posted a clip of his car being repossessed, and it quickly gained over 230k views, striking an emotional chord with many viewers
- Supportive viewers rushed to offer comforting words, sharing motivation and empathy in the comments section
The ebbs and flows of life can really take a toll. A South African man recently took to TikTok to share one of those tough moments. He revealed that his car was repossessed.
Vehicle being towed
In the video, which was posted on his page @captain_lethu, you can see his vehicle being towed away. It’s never easy to lose something you’ve worked so hard for, and that moment tugged viewers' heartstrings.
Car video gains traction
The video took less than 24 hours to clock over 230k views. It wasn’t just about the car, it was about the rawness of the moment.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi viewers didn’t hold back on the support, rushing to offer words of comfort and motivation.
See some comments below:
@mokgaetji85 said:
"Don't worry you tried and failed. Don't lose hope you will try again. ♥️👏"
@GhoSt👽 shared:
"I wish the bank could come take this one, because wow I can't even get myself a new pair of sneakers. 😏"
@khlatse wrote:
"Qualifying does not mean you afford, understand that good people."
@SAPS posted:
"We all have a story to tell in life, after 3 years uzoba right akho nix."
@Zamambulazi stated:
"You will bounce back."
@MAKITI commented:
"I gave it back we start again life is better without stress."
@wendy mentioned:
"Take a deep breath and start all over this time be mindful of the financial decisions you make my bother."
@gabrielmogane added:
"It’s not the end of the world something more coming, been there."
Man shares pain of having car repossessed
Similarly, Briefly News reported that a gentleman took to his TikTok account and shared the pain of losing his car due to the struggles of paying for it.
The tow truck is seen in front of their yard. He also captured in a video the white Volkswagen Polo Tsi being taken away. The men were given papers to sign, confirming everything.
Source: Briefly News
