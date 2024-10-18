Cassper Nyovest recently showed love to Drip owner, Lekau Sehoana, after his business crashed

Drip is currently facing liquidation, and Mufasa admired his friend/ business partner's hustler spirit

Mzansi showed love to Lekau and looks forward to his next moves, confident that he'll make a killing

Cassper Nyovest cheered Lekau Sehoana up after his business failed. Images: casspernyovest, LekauSehoana

Cassper Nyovest sang Lekau Sehoana's praises with a powerful message after his business crashed.

Cassper Nyovest shows love to Lekau Sehoana

As more details of the failure of Drip Footwear come to light, it appears that Lekau Sehoana had and still has some real friends in his corner.

One of whom is Cassper Nyovest, Lekau's friend and business partner who previously collaborated with the brand to launch his Root of Fame merchandise.

Mufasa was linked to Drip's failure after details of their multi-million-rand partnership went public. And he finally broke his silence to sing Lekau's praises:

"Lekau is a fighter! He built an amazing company, and he has an inspiring story. Business is hard; it’s got ups and downs. I also want to say that he has held me down since we met and worked together. I got your back! Keep your head up, g! I know you’ll be back with a bang!"

Lekau later responded to his friend's powerful message:

"Brother. We’re definitely not starting from the bottom. Thanks, King."

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's message

Like Mufasa, netizens believe that Lekau will come back stronger after this setback:

vusi_mygy

"Let's give Lekau flowers while he can still smell them. Business is not child's play; I believe he will emerge stronger than ever. You can't keep the good man down."

khandizwe_chris posted:

"He's definitely going to come back stronger."

ArthurLebza wrote:

"Sometimes you gotta lose it all to win again."

JoeFerg58678029 responded:

"Business is hard, but you still have to move responsibly, not recklessly. Lesson learned, I guess."

