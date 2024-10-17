Cassper Nyovest Celebrates Mom’s 60th Birthday, Mzansi Reacts: “She Looks Beautiful at 60”
- Cassper Nyovest recently celebrated his mother's 60th birthday with a stunning party
- A photo from the celebration flooded social media timelines as fans admired the rapper's mom's ageless beauty
- Meanwhile, others bashed Mufasa for the apparently low-budget decor, saying the rapper comes off as a cheapskate
A photo from Cassper Nyovest's mom's birthday celebration was widely criticised by netizens.
Cassper Nyovest celebrates mom's birthday
Cassper Nyovest has moved on from the drama and is enjoying the good life with his loved ones, and he even got to celebrate his vibrant mother.
The rapper is said to have thrown his queen a stunning birthday party for her 60th, and a photo from the soirée landed on social media.
Taking to his Twitter (X) page, gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared a picture of Mrs Phoolo looking as stunning as ever surrounded by flowers wearing a gorgeous orange strapless dress while seated on a couch overlooking her guests:
Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's mom's party
Netizens gushed at Mufasa's mom and admired her ageless beauty:
ChrisEcxel102 was stunned:
"Wow! She looks beautiful at 60!"
Patrick61593939 said:
"She is 60? She looks much younger."
Dzivhuluwany posted:
"She looks amazing for a 60 year old."
Nkuli_Ngqola wrote:
"Mom is a beauty!"
Meanwhile, others claimed that Cassper failed to go all out for his mom, with some comparing the party to his wedding ceremony:
LangaLifa threw shade at Cassper:
"His celebrations look cheap all the time."
queenmoroka01 criticised:
"It's giving low budget."
officialwithMel judged:
"Cassper comes across as a cheap skate, hey, even the decor at his wedding."
paballo_patsa was stunned:
"This actually looks better than his wedding."
Mzansi calls for Cassper Nyovest to honour Tito Mboweni
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tito Mboweni's tragic passing.
Netizens called to have Cassper Nyovest pay tribute to the former Reserve Bank governor with a performance at his funeral, saying it would be the best way to honour Tito:
Mapengo_Ntsako said:
"He definitely should perform at the funeral or memorial service."
