Many netizens on social media have made it clear that they want Cassper Nyovest to perform at Tito Mboweni's funeral

This was after a netizen posted an old music video of the song the rapper made, Tito Mboweni

The former Reserve Bank governor sadly passed away at the age of 65 after a short illness on Saturday, 12 October 2024

SA wants Cass to sing at Toto Mboweni's funeral. Image: Dwayne Senior/ Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

More sad news hit South Africa this past weekend as the former Reserve Bank governor, Tito Mboweni passed away at the age of 65, and now netizens have made a plea to Cassper Nyovest.

SA wants Cassper to perform at Tito Mboweni's funeral

As Mzansi mourns the death of the former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni, many flooded social media with condolences and tributes, and others have pleaded with cassper Nyovest to make his final tribute at his funeral.

Recently, a Twitter user @RealSihleIV posted an old music video of Cassper Nyovest's hit song Tito Mboweni on their page, and many netizens shared that they wanted the rapper to perform the song at the late Mboweni's funeral.

The video was captioned:

"RIP Tito Mboweni. Cass made a tribute."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the plea

Many netizens on social media reacted to the plea for Cassper Nyovest to perform at Mboweni's funeral. See some of the comments below:

@ThandoPeaches wrote:

"Cassper used to make amazing music man. A jola le Pulane gwa senyega."

@MunaDavy said:

"When the song came out, I had to Google who he was. R.I.P. Dr. Mboweni, sending love from Tanzania."

@Mapengo_Ntsako commented:

"He definitely should perform at the funeral or memorial service."

@bigmanting_777 tweeted:

"Banging this tune till after the funeral."

@kyki_su said:

"Yooooh this was massive and still is a masterpiece RIP Tito Mboweni."

@mokgabi_neo wrote:

"RIP Mr Tito."

Fikile Mbalula speaks fondly of Mboweni

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, shared fond memories of Mboweni.

He shared a tweet in which Mboweni lightly roasted him for an outfit he wore, saying he would miss his humour.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News