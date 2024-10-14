Gauteng's former premier, Mbazima Shilowa, remembered the late Tito Mboweni, the former finance minister who recently died

Mboweni died this past weekend on 12 October 2024, and his death sent shockwaves across South Africa

Shilowa praised Mboweni for his role as the finance minister, a position he held for a few years

JOHANNESBURG—Former Gauteng Premier Mbazima Shilowa praised former finance minister and South African Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni for his contribution to the country's economy.

Shilowa praises Mboweni

Shilowa said that although many did not agree with Mboweni's policies, the issues he raised would have contributed to the growth of South Africa's economy. These included the possibility of a state bank and how this would have bolstered the economy.

Mboweni died on 12 October 2024 in a Johannesburg hospital. He was the country's first black governor of the South African Reserve Bank, a role he fulfilled from 1999 to 2009. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him the Minister of Finance in 2018, a position he resigned from in 2021.

SA praises Mboweni, too

Netizens on Facebook were hurt that Mboweni died and lauded him.

Edwin Mhlongo said:

"A sober-minded finance minister who could not give public servants increases, and his comrades did not take that kindly."

Matshiane Samsam said:

"A good man doing a clean job, not corrupt people who claim to be leaders."

Ronnie Mulder Snr said:

"The rand was quite steady under him, not this R17 for a dollar."

nomzekelo Zakes said:

"Yes, Mr. Shilowa. You speak the truth. This man was so humbled and respected."

