SA Calls Zuma Family Power-Hungry After Zuma’s Daughter’s First Trip With Husband King Mswati III
- Former president Jacob Zuma's 21-year-old daughter appeared for the first time in public as Swati monarch King Mswati's wife
- Nomcebo Zuma became Mswati's 16th wife in July and attended her first international trip with her husband
- South Africans labelled Zuma and his family as power-hungry, and many called them out
JOHANNESBURG — Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Nomcebo Zuma, made her first public appearance as the 16th wife of King Mswati III, the monarch of Eswatini.
Zuma's daughter makes first public appearance
@IntlCablesNet posted a picture of Nomcebo, who, with her husband, will be attending the World Food Forum in Italy and also the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.
Mswati married Zuma's daughter and reportedly paid 100 cattle and R2 million in lobola for Nomcebo's hand in marriage. This makes Nomcebo Mswati's 16th wife with a 35-year age difference.
Netizens not impressed
South Africans on Facebook, though, had many unpleasant things to say about the Zuma family.
Jack Mthethwa said:
"For the love of power and fame."
Charmaine Gouws said:
"Like father, like daughter."
Maggie-Ruth Puseletso Ramakatsa said:
"Anything for power and affiliations."
Participatory economist said:
"Born of sin, come on in."
PG Paige said:
"Zuma doesn't like this one bit."
Elonka Erasmus said:
"Anything for fame. Where are they taking a trip to? Nkandla?"
Danielle said:
"Wasting her youth on an old geyser. 10 to 15 years from now on, she will look back at her life in regret."
Boniswa Ndyamboti said:
"His father married a 22-year-old girl."
Zuma allegedly receives money from Mswati
