Former president Jacob Zuma's 21-year-old daughter appeared for the first time in public as Swati monarch King Mswati's wife

Nomcebo Zuma became Mswati's 16th wife in July and attended her first international trip with her husband

South Africans labelled Zuma and his family as power-hungry, and many called them out

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Nomcebo Zuma's first appearance as Mswati's wife caused a stir. Images: @IntlCablesNet/X and Dan Kitwood - Pool/Getty Images

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Nomcebo Zuma, made her first public appearance as the 16th wife of King Mswati III, the monarch of Eswatini.

Zuma's daughter makes first public appearance

@IntlCablesNet posted a picture of Nomcebo, who, with her husband, will be attending the World Food Forum in Italy and also the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

View the tweet:

Mswati married Zuma's daughter and reportedly paid 100 cattle and R2 million in lobola for Nomcebo's hand in marriage. This makes Nomcebo Mswati's 16th wife with a 35-year age difference.

Netizens not impressed

South Africans on Facebook, though, had many unpleasant things to say about the Zuma family.

Jack Mthethwa said:

"For the love of power and fame."

Charmaine Gouws said:

"Like father, like daughter."

Maggie-Ruth Puseletso Ramakatsa said:

"Anything for power and affiliations."

Participatory economist said:

"Born of sin, come on in."

PG Paige said:

"Zuma doesn't like this one bit."

Elonka Erasmus said:

"Anything for fame. Where are they taking a trip to? Nkandla?"

Danielle said:

"Wasting her youth on an old geyser. 10 to 15 years from now on, she will look back at her life in regret."

Boniswa Ndyamboti said:

"His father married a 22-year-old girl."

Zuma allegedly receives money from Mswati

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Zuma reportedly received bags of undisclosed money from Mswati.

Zuma attended an event in Eswatini, and a local publication reported that one of Mswati's bodyguards allegedly handed Msholozi bags containing money. South Africans speculated on what the money was for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News