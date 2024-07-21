A cultural expert said emalobolo must be concluded before Nomcebo Zuma could be officially considered the King’s fiancé

Dr Makifa Lubisi spoke to Briefly News after the 21-year-old was spotted at an official event in Eswatini alongside one of the King’s wives

Lubisi explained that once finalised, Zuma would undergo an intense orientation before being formally introduced to the Swati nation

A cultural expert said lobolo negotiations must be completed before Nomcebo Zuma could be considered King Msawti III’s fiancé.

Nomcebo Zuma's first public appearance

Zuma made her first public appearance on 15 July 2024, along with the King’s other wives, at the opening of an R50 million chicken project in Eswatini. According to Swaziland News, the King sent a delegation to KwaZulu-Natal to present ten cattle to the Zuma family, as per the ‘kucela’ customary practice, which makes the prospective groom’s intentions to the woman’s family known.

A Sunday World report alleged that King Mswati was expected to pay R2 million and 100 head of cattle as emalobolo for the 21-year-old.

Dr Mafika Lubisi told Briefly News that once emalobolo conclude, former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter would, as liphovela, undergo an initiation process:

“...an intense orientation to the Royal Family protocols, including but limited to checking if there are any spirits associated with the wife-to-be.”

Lubisi said that once the orientation was completed, the future wife would be ready for Umhlanga [reed dance], which was a celebration observed for the Queen Mother:

“The king also uses that occasion to introduce his fiance, liphovela, as a new wife-to-be to the nation.”

Netizens share their views on the lobolo amount

Scores of social media users questioned why the King would opt to pay such a steep bride price instead of using the money to assist some of his subjects.

@Maloyza3 said:

“Paying 2 million for lobola while his citizens are struggling with basics. What a King! ”

@xolani46207093 asked:

“If this is true, does it make sense from that poor kingdom of Africa?”

@AsanteGraceX pointed out:

“2 million is good, every woman’s worth. She is 21 and very educated.”

@francis_nkosi wondered:

“Is that the daughter? I don't blame King Mswati at all. I just wish she could convince him to do more to improve the plight of the Swati people...”

@SmartSosh explained:

“Fantastic. Lobola is an existential thread. It's a bridge between families, brimming with respect for the bride. The exchange goes beyond mere money or cattle; it's a glowing ember that ignites a lifelong connection between two families. A beautiful union that extends far beyond two souls.”

