The Swati monarch king Mswti set tongues wagging with a costly accessory that was snapped on him

He was wearing a watch that allegedly cost more than R15 million, and South Africans were stunned

Many commented that he loved flashing his wealth and living an extravagant life, and some slammed him

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, governance, political parties and election dynamics.

Mswati's in the spotlight for his watch. Images: Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The Eswatini king left people asking questions after he trended in a top-of-the-range watch worth tens of millions.

Mswati wears an expensive watch

@Ori_RSA posted a picture of the royal King Mswati sporting the expensive watch. The watch allegedly cost R16 million, and although the name of the watch is unknown, the X user posting it was convinced that it was expensive.

King Mswati is known for his extravagant taste and fabulous lifestyle. He once trended when he bought his wives a fleet of Rolls Royce Phantoms worth R7 million a car.

View the image here:

South Africans discuss Mswati's high life

Netizens remarked that Mswati was known to life the high life.

Lomtfubi said:

"He owns half of the businesses in Swaziland. He is like DJ Maphorisa: you do all the hard work and give them shares."

Evidence Bongwe said:

"This is the same guy who bought 10 Rolls Royce cars at once."

Supreme said:

"These kinds of leaders are something else! They care more about their own comfort than the people they're supposed to serve. They remind me of that one auntie at family gatherings who only brings food for her kid and ignores everyone else."

The real king of the jungle said:

"All the wealth in the kingdom is under his control."

King Mswati allegedly gave Jacob Zuma cases of money

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mswati allegedly gave Jacob Zuma suitcases of money.

The incident allegedly happened at an event Jacob Zuma attended in Eswatini earlier this year in April. One of the king's employees reportedly took the money to Zuma's car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News