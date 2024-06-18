A heartwarming video featured a group of men, both black and white, wearing traditional Zulu attire

They are singing and dancing together in isiZulu, celebrating their brotherhood and cultural unity

The video has resonated with viewers who see it as a positive representation of a united South Africa

A group of men had Mzansi netizens feeling united. Image: @mahliphizah

A captivating TikTok video captured a group of grown South African men in KZN, both black and white, in traditional Zulu attire.

Men dance together in Zulu attire

The footage showed the group of men singing and rejoicing together in isiZulu, truly embracing a sense of brotherhood despite racial and cultural differences.

While it is unclear what the occasion was, the moment captured the beauty of a united South Africa. Check out the clip below:

Mzansi celebrate men's unity

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were entertained by the men's dance, unity and attire.

Shanley V commented:

"We need more stuff like this to unite South Africa ."

sharlenec1 spoke about a united SA:

"One nation South Africa gather here."

Jurie Swart threw shade at politicians:

"The part politicians don't want us to see."

Yolandi commented on the leopard print:

"I love leopard look harder... Leopard has many different shades of colors leopard.. should be our flag ."

Taylor Bw replied:

"The wise man knows what will happen in generations to come."

Marlene Timm (Iman) joked:

"Welcome to MKzn Jokes aside. I love this ."

Marcelle Ashly joked:

"What in the leopard skin is happening here? And why weren’t we all invited ."

White man speaks Zulu while eating his homemade lunch

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a white man speaking fluent isiZulu while enjoying his home-cooked skhaftin (lunchbox) had netizens amused and impressed.

The footage shared on TikTok by @mehlemamba.ngidi shows him in his uniform during his lunch break at work as he digs into his tasty lunch.

In the footage, he can be heard saying that having someone cook and prepare a lunchbox for you is what he knows and enjoys.

