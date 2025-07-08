Somizi Mhlongo dominated the headlines following reports that he was on the brink of losing assets after former employees took his company to court over unpaid salaries

Somizi Mhlongo took to his official X and Instagram accounts and set the record straight regarding the matter

After responding to the matter, Somizi Mhlongo shared his glamorous Durban July outfits on his Instagram account

Somizi Mhlongo reacted to reports CCMA may seize his assets over unpaid staff salaries.

Source: Instagram

Popular South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo has responded after dominating news headlines for the wrong reasons again. A report stated that the former Idols SA judge had been taken to court by former employees over unpaid salaries.

According to a report by Sunday World, the dismissed workers took Somizi’s company, Search Light Pty Ltd, to the CCMA after alleging that they were unfairly dismissed in April 2025.

Somizi accused of unfair dismissal

It alleged that the Sompire entrepreneur and his business partner, Lindo Maleho, were directors of the said cleaning company and had failed to pay the employees their salaries, amounting to R165,402. The fired employees who worked at Transnet in Carlton Centre claim that the company unfairly dismissed them following internal disputes.

Somizi was alleged to be on the verge of losing his priced possessions as the report stated that the sheriff had been instructed to attach some of his movable assets to recover the money owed to the former employees.

Somizi Mhlongo reacts to the unpaid salaries drama

Somizi Mhlongo broke his silence after the report. Taking to his official X account on Friday, 4 July 2025, Somizi shared a curt response to the allegations. The Sarafina actor turned off the comments on the post in which he denied being a director or owner of Search Light Pty Ltd. He suggested that he was equally surprised by the claims in the report. Somizi Mhlongo’s post read:

“I am no director nor own the mentioned company. Ngaze ngavelelwa bo.”

Somizi Mhlongo reacted to reports CCMA may seize his assets over unpaid staff salaries.

Source: Getty Images

Somizi Mhlongo shares Durban July outfits

After setting the record straight on his social media accounts, Somizi Mhlongo then focused on sharing his Durban July outfits.

The 2025 Durban July theme was Marvels of Mzansi, and Somizi Mhlongo did the most to impress South Africans with his creativity.

In three Instagram posts, Somizi showcased his interpretation of the theme Marvels of Mzansi for the Durban July.

For his first look, Somizi wanted to communicate that he is the marvel of South Africa by turning himself into the news headlines he inspired. For the second look, the choreographer took things personally and paid homage to his late mother, Mary Twala. For the third look, Somizi referenced the Kimberley diamonds.

Somizi roasted for his dance moves in viral TikTok

Somizi became the butt of social media jokes after hopping onto a TikTok dance challenge.

Briefly News reports that Somizi was roasted for his dance moves to Kamo Mphela’s new hit single Partii.

On 15 June 2025, Somizi Mhlongo posted a video of himself dancing to Kamo Mphela's hit single, but Mzansi was not impressed. Netizens called out his dance routine, whose moves reminded them of the movie Sarafina and not in a good way.

