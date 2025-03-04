How deep is the Big Hole in Kimberley? History, tickets, and attractions

Several man-made excavations have turned into historical wonders, and the Big Hole in Kimberley is one of them. Once central to the Diamond Rush, it remains one of South Africa’s top attractions. How deep is the Big Hole in Kimberley, and what does it cost to visit?

Kimberley's big hole museum entrance sign and the hole.

Key takeaways

The Big Hole in Kimberley is one of the world’s largest hand-dug excavations .

is one of the . Once a diamond mine, it produced 2,722 kilograms of diamonds before closing in 1914.

of diamonds before closing in 1914. Visitors can explore its history through guided tours, a museum, and an underground mine experience.

How deep is the Big Hole in Kimberley?

The hole, known as the biggest in South Africa, is 215 meters deep (705 feet). It has a diameter of almost 460 meters (1,500 feet) and a circumference of about 1.6 kilometres (one mile), per Britannica.

Over time, groundwater accumulated, forming a 41 meters (135 feet) deep lake. In a 2022 interview cited by the African Studies Center Leiden, Professor Jan-Bart Gewald emphasized its significance, stating:

Without the Big Hole, southern Africa wouldn’t exist as it is now. There wouldn’t have been a unified South Africa. Kimberley initiated the industrial mining revolution that formed South Africa in 1870. Also, Botswana, Malawi, and parts of Namibia would not have come into existence because of the wealth found at Kimberley.

Facts about the Big Hole in Kimberley.

Exploring the history of The Big Hole in Kimberley

This historic excavation dates back to South Africa’s diamond rush which began with the 1866 discovery of the Eureka diamond near Hopetown. Per KimberleyCity, Erasmus Jacobs found a shiny pebble on the Orange River banks, which was found to be a 21.25-carat diamond.

A major deposit was later discovered on the Vooruitzicht farm, owned by the De Beers brothers. By 1871, mining companies began excavating Colesberg Kopje, creating one of the world’s largest hand-dug excavations.

Among other interesting facts about Kimberley Big Hole is over 50,000 miners, including Cecil Rhodes and Ernest Oppenheimer, reportedly extracted 2,722 kg of diamonds.

Kimberley became a town in 1878, and De Beers Consolidated Mines led the industry. The mine closed in 1914 due to World War I.

Can you swim in the Big Hole in Kimberley?

According to a 2016 TripAdvisor review, swimming in the Big Hole in Kimberley is prohibited. The site is a protected tourist attraction, and the deep water poses safety risks.

Attractions at the Big Hole in Kimberley

Since its mining era, the historic site has become a key part of South Africa’s heritage and the most visited tourist attraction in Kimberley. The following activities and exhibits offer visitors an immersive experience:

Visitor center

Start your journey at the Kimberley Big Hole Visitor Centre, where an engaging documentary, Diamond & Destiny, introduces the Eureka Diamond discovery and the figures who shaped Kimberley’s history.

Kimberley big hole museum and city panorama.

Viewing platform

Stand on a suspended platform overlooking the turquoise waters of the historic excavation. The platform is the size of an original mining claim, offering breathtaking views and stories of those who fell into the pit over time.

Kimberley Big Hole museum

Step into an underground mine replica to experience the harsh conditions miners endured. The top museum showcases artefacts, indigenous diamond legends, and exhibits on how mining shaped South Africa’s colonial and native history.

Diamond vault

Inside a high-security vault, marvel at real diamonds and replicas of legendary stones like the Cullinan Diamond and Hope Diamond. Learn how cut, colour, clarity, and carat define a diamond’s value.

Diggers’ memorial

This memorial honours those who sacrificed their lives. It reminds people of the site’s historical and economic significance.

Underground experience

Descend into a replica mine shaft for a gripping look at life beneath the surface. The dimly lit tunnels and mining sounds recreate the dangers and struggles faced by 19th-century diamond diggers.

The Big Hole attraction in Kimberley, South Africa.

Ticket prices at the Big Hole in Kimberly

For those who plan to visit the place in South Africa, the historic heritage site offers various ticket options.

Entrance fees

Adults : R100

: R100 Children (4–12 years) : R60

: R60 Family (2 adults, 3 children) : R320

: R320 Pensioners : R80 (Mondays only)

: R80 (Mondays only) Students: R80 (valid student card required)

Group rates are available for 20+ visitors. While it opens Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., it is closed on Christmas.

Tour schedule

Monday to Friday: Tours run hourly from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tours run hourly from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekends: Tours run every second hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Note: Visitors can explore the Old Town for free and enjoy meals at the Occidental Bar & Restaurant. The site is wheelchair-friendly.

Where is the Big Hole in Kimberley located?

The Big Hole is at 161 Tucker Street, West End, Kimberley, 8301, South Africa. For inquiries, use the following contact details:

Phone : +27 (0)53 839 4600

: +27 (0)53 839 4600 Email : info@thebighole.co.za

: info@thebighole.co.za Official website

The Big Hole at Kimberley, Northern Cape, South Africa.

FAQS

What is inside the Big Hole? A deep lake has reportedly formed at the bottom, reaching about 40 meters, and it also contains remnants of old mining equipment.

A deep lake has reportedly formed at the bottom, reaching about 40 meters, and it also contains remnants of old mining equipment. What is the deepest hole in South Africa? The Kimberley Big Hole has been explored to a depth of 282.6 meters.

The Kimberley Big Hole has been explored to a depth of 282.6 meters. What caused the Big Hole? Its depth resulted from diamond mining at Colesberg Hill, which began in 1871 and attracted thousands of miners.

Its depth resulted from diamond mining at Colesberg Hill, which began in 1871 and attracted thousands of miners. Are there still diamonds in the hole? Mining stopped in 1914 after diamond extraction became uneconomical.

Mining stopped in 1914 after diamond extraction became uneconomical. How many people died in the Big Hole in Kimberley? Rare Historical Photos estimates that between 1897 and 1899, 1,144 patients died after being admitted to Kimberley Hospital.

The Big Hole in Kimberley is about 215 meters deep, with 40 meters now filled with water. Once a bustling diamond mine, it is now one of South Africa’s top attractions, offering guided tours, a museum, and viewing platforms that showcase its remarkable history.

