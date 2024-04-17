Former president Jacob Zuma allegedly received suitcases full of money from Eswatini's King Mswati III

The incident reportedly happened when the country celebrated Army Day on 5 April this year

The money was then reportedly taken to Msholozi's car by two high-ranking officials within the Swati monarchy

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Jacob Zuma allegedly received an undisclosed amount of money from Mswati. Images: Alexander Joe/AFP via Getty Images and Ihsaan Haffejee/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ESWATINI – Eswatini's king, Mswati III, allegedly gifted former president Jacob Zuma an undisclosed sum of money. Many South Africans refused to believe the allegations.

Mswati allegedly gives Zuma money

According to The South African, Mswati reported giving Msholozi three bags full of money when Zuma attended the country's Army Day celebrations on 5 April this year. Officers Khandlela Mdluli and Masiko then gave the bags to Zuma's bodyguards.

The incident is not the first time Zuma has faced similar allegations. In 2019, reports surfaced that Zuma allegedly received more than half a billion of money belonging to deceased Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. It's believed Gaddafi reportedly needed that money for legal assistance before he died in 2011.

South Africans denied the claims

Netizens commenting on @SwaziNews' tweet disagreed that Zuma may have received money.

Vuka Munti Omnyama said:

"The money was presented publicly. What's the problem?"

Mankelenkele said:

"Lies."

Jabajaba said:

"Lies! I told you your publication shall suffer the same fate as the Daily Maverick!"

Others were shocked

Manqoba said:

"Let's hope they explain where they got the guts to do this."

Dudula News asked:

"What was Jacob Zuma doing there?"

Madiki said:

"The man (Zuma) loves money. The man (Zuma) can't resist money."

