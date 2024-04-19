KPMG theft-accused Fidelis Moema's life has just become more complex as those who were close to him turned against him

His ex-girlfriends, whom he used to launder the money he allegedly stole, have turned state witnesses

South Africans guffawed and roasted him, making jokes about how they would never trust women after what happened

PALM RIDGE, EKURHULENI – Fidelis Moema's ex-girlfriends, who allegedly assisted him in stealing and laundering over R16 million from KPMG, have jumped ship and turned state witnesses. South Africans burst out laughing.

Moema's ex-girlfriends become state witnesses

According to Eyewitness News, Moema allegedly made 431 transactions to companies linked to his ex-lovers and friends. He appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 18 April 2024 on theft and money-laundering charges.

The state prosecutor, Valencia Dube, said Moema would force his ex-girlfriends to open companies in their names. He would then transfer the funds from the KPMG bursary fund. The state believes it has a strong case against Moema.

Mzansi roasts Moema

Netizens commenting on @ewnupdates's tweet made fun of him and pointed out how unfortunate Moema's situation is.

Dr Chauke said:

"This is why I'll never tolerate women giving me the bare minimum and lowering my standards because if the tables turn, she will leave, and now the tables have turned."

TheHirohito said:

"This is why, ladies and gentlemen, as men, you can only trust a rock."

Dr Stan Kruger said:

"Never trust anyone except your mom."

Bheybi said:

"This is what happens when you spend money on women."

Danger Zone said:

"Fear women!"

Moema intends to plead not guilty to theft and money laundering charges

Moema appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for his bail appearance. He revealed that he earned R64,000 monthly and owned two properties in Sandton and Pretoria.

