Fidelis Moema, who handed himself over to the South African Police Service for allegedly stealing millions from the company's bursary fund, appeared in court

His lawyer revealed that he intends to plead not guilty to the charges against him, and the court heard that he also owns property worth millions

Netizens were disappointed in him after they learned how much his salary was and the assets he owned

Fidelis Moema believes he's not guilty of stealing R16 million from KPMG. Images: @HeidiGiokos/X and Rob Carr/Getty Images

PALM RIDGE, EKURHULENI – KPMG fraud accused Fidelis Moema will plead not guilty to money laundering and theft charges against him. He also owns property worth millions and allegedly used his girlfriends' accounts to launder money.

Fidelis Moemi to plead not guilty

According to a series of tweets @ewnupdates posted on X, Moema appeared with his co-accused for their bail hearing before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 18 April. Moema is accused of using acquaintances' businesses and personal accounts to launder R16 million from KPMG's bursary fund, which he managed.

Moema revealed that he earned R64,000 a month and has a house in Sandton and a plot of land in Pretoria worth millions. He also said he could only raise R25,000 in bail money. The other two suspects are a businessman and a Tshwane Metro Police Department officer. The prosecution said Moema used his ex-girlfriends' accounts to launder the money. They would allegedly start companies on his behalf through which he would launder the funds. The ex-girlfriends are now state witnesses.

Netizens make fun of Moemi

South Africans had unpleasant things to say about Moemi.

Kenneth Mbombi said:

"R64K a month in this economy is a decent salary. This fella messed up big time."

Nkosana said:

"Now he wakes up every morning thinking it was just a bad dream."

Bhambatha said:

"R64K per month was not enough for his slay queen baby mama."

Khotso said:

"The girl he was impressing with the stolen money is not even in court to support him."

Imbumbudlu said:

"I love that he is not hiding, standing firm in his fraudulent self."

