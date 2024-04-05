The Hawks are expecting to make more arrests at KPMG after employee Fidelis Moema was arrested

Moema was arrested for fraud, theft and money laundering and was accused of stealing R16.5 million meant for students

South Africans put him on blast and accused him of depriving many young people of a deserved education

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Fidelis Moema's lifestyle angered many South Africans. Images: MDnnewss/X and JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks expect to make more arrests after KPMG employee Fidelis Moema was arrested for allegedly stealing millions from the company. They revealed that the investigation into the alleged theft is at an advanced stage.

KPMG employee arrested

According to TimesLIVE, Moema was arrested on 2 April and charged with theft, money laundering and fraud. He recently appeared before the Palm Ridge Commercial Court, accused of stealing R16.5 million from KPMG. The money he allegedly stole was meant for bursary recipients. He was appointed to oversee bursary payments. However, he reportedly redirected the funds into friends' and associates' bank accounts instead of doing what he was paid for. The money would then be paid into his account.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Moema's lavish life under the microscope

South Africans discussing the case on @MDNnewss's tweet slammed him for his lavish life, which he flaunted on social media.

Dingiswayo kaNyambose said:

“He must rot in jail. This guy averted the dreams of many South African kids, spoiling women.”

Ausine Msagala said:

“This thing of wanting shortcuts through crime to get rich takes a lot of guys out, especially if you flaunt and show us your riches when you know crime paid for it.”

Nelly Nzima said:

“He was trying to afford Porshe, designer clothes and holidays in Paris.”

Donovan-kun said:

“Sacrificed the lives of students so he can fund his lifestyle and that of a slay queen.”

Sir Piet said:

“This is the year all secrets will be revealed. All of them will be exposed. It doesn’t matter who it is. This is the year of the truth.”

Johannesburg lawyer pays client RAF money

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg lawyer was compelled to pay a client R258,000, which he had concealed.

The money came from a Road Accident Fund payout the lawyer made on behalf of the client nine years ago. After ducking and diving for all those years, the lawyer paid the money to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News