A Johannesburg lawyer who allegedly defrauded a client of her Road Accident Fund payout was forced to pay up

The lawyer allegedly concealed over R250,000 from Joyce Mbonani and kept it from her for nine years

He was compelled to give her money, and South Africans remarked that crime is a problem in the country

JOHANNESBURG – A Johannesburg woman’s nine-year legal battle with a lawyer came to an end after she finally got what belonged to her. The lawyer coughed up over R250,000, which he owed her.

Lawyer pays woman RAF money

According to SowetanLIVE, the lawyer owed Joyce Mbonani R258,000 after she got into an accident in 2011, and the lawyer approached her and offered to process her claim to the Road Accident Fund. Seven years later, the lawyer informed her that her claim was turned down. She found this strange as she was hospital-ridden for weeks and could not work or move around.

Mbonani later discovered that RAF approved a R344,900 payout to her and that the lawyer had deducted his 25% lawyers’ fees. The lawyer allegedly claimed that the money became available in December last year and tried in vain to reach her. Mbonani denied it. The lawyer is expected to appear in the Pretoria High Court next month after the Legal Practice Council investigated him.

South Africans snub lawyer’s actions

South Africans on Facebook disapproved of the lawyer’s actions and discussed the extent of crime in the country.

Mathebula TL asked:

"Why not pay the money directly to the claimant? South Africa is a problem.”

Olebogeng Ema said:

“I’m sure it’s double.”

