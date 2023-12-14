President Cyril Ramaphosa is planning on appealing the court's judgement that he was not supposed to recognise Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelethini

This was after the Pretoria High Court earlier this week determined that Ramaphosa's certificate of recognition was unlawful

South Africans scratched their heads and wanted to know what he stood to gain

SA is dumbfounded and wants to know why Ramaphosa is appealing the court's decision on Misuzulu. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to appeal the High Court's judgement that his recognition of King Misuzul ka Zwelethini was unlawful. Ramaphosa's office released a statement to this effect. South Africans were curious to know why he was appealing and believed he had his motives.

Ramaphosa to challenge High Court ruling

According to eNCA, the Presidency released a statement announcing Ramaphosa's intention to appeal the decision made by the Pretoria High Court. The High Court made it clear that the decision to overturn Ramaphosa's recognition of King Misuzulu had no bearing on whether King Misuzulu was the rightful heir to the late King Goodwill Zwelethini's throne.

The battle of the throne has been raging since the king's brother, Simakade, launched a legal process to challenge Cyril Ramaphosa's recognition of Misuzulu. Ramaphosa issued Misuzulu a certificate of recognition in October last year. This turned into a legal battle where the very kingship of Misuzulu was challenged.

SA is curious about Ramaphosa's intention

Netizens on Facebook discussed what Ramaphosa had to gain by appealing the decision.

Samuel Motsai said:

“He is protecting his interests. There is more that is being fought here. It’s not about the kingdom.”

Mpumi Mdakane was confused.

“Appeal for what? What’s in it for him because he’s not his son? Let the king’s family sit down and fix whatever needs to be fixed.”

Richard Allen Warwick wrote:

“Why? Why use taxpayers’ money to appeal a tribal matter? Perhaps the Zulu tribal leaders should settle their differences the tribal way.”

Jan Titi believed Ramaphosa was distracted.

“Mr President, please. There are many people in South Africa who are worried about no service delivery. Please fix that.”

Paul Molefi Mabeo asked:

“What does he benefit from this?”

July Ngema pointed out:

“Ramaphosa must know that second term is a term for losing in courts.”

