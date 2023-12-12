The Pretoria High Court ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to recognise Misuzulu ka Zwelethini as the rightful Zulu king was unlawful

Ramaphosa issued Misuzulu a certificate in October of last year, and his brother, Simakade, immediately opposed it

South Africans weighed in and believed that the throne drama would end in bloodshed

South Africans think the decision to set Rmaphosa's recognition of Misizulu aside would result in violence. Images: Photo by Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images and Contributor/Getty Images

After the Pretoria High Court ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa's recognition of Misuzulu as the Zulu king was invalid and unlawful, South Africans' heads were spinning. The judge, Norman Davis, made it clear that the judgment had no bearing on who should be the rightful Zulu king. South Africans discussed what this ruling meant, as some believed that Misuzulu was the rightful heir to the throne.

Ramaphosa's Misuzulu's declaration invalid, court rules

According to eNCA, Misuzulu's elder brother, Simakade, launched the application to challenge Ramaphosa's declaration certificate. This was after Ramaphosa issued Misizulu ka Zwelethini a certificate of recognition last October. Since then, there has been a legal battle raging between the siblings. Simakade also challenged the meeting where the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi identified Misuzulu as Goodwill Zwelethini's successor. The High Court ruled that Ramaphosa's process of recognising Misuzulu was flawed.

Netizens think this won't end well

South Africans on Facebook debated the ruling, with some believing that this decision might lead to violence in Kwazulu-Natal.

Nomzamo R Dlamini wrote:

“No matter how bad Umtakaphindangene was, he brought some dignity and respect into the royal household. I’m hoping the family will talk things through because if they don’t, our tribe will be in shambles.”

Thembinkosi Mkhabela II added:

“I smell a bloodbath in the throne drama.”

Come Thango wrote:

“So now it’s a Western Court that decides who is the Zulu King? The traditional institution has lost its relevance and should be scrapped.”

Themba Mthizo remarked:

“I foresee mass shootings and chaos. His supporters will not accept this.”

Others questioned Ramaphosa.

Selena Govender opined:

“So Ramaphosa wasted millions on the coronation just to make himself relevant. He should repay the state with his money now.”

Hamza Phitsholo exclaimed:

“It says a lot about Ramaphosa’s fitness to hold office.”

