The battle for the Zulu throne continues as state advocate Marumo Moerane spoke on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the trial for the Zulu throne

He said in the Pretoria High Court that the president had the right to recognise Misuzulu as the true king and issue him a certificate of kingship

South Africans discussed the matter and weighed in with their own views

South Africans debated whether Cyril Ramaphosa did the right thing when he issued Misuzulu KaZwelethini a kingship certificate. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

South Africans debated whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was right to recognise Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelethini and issue a certificate of kingship.

This came after the court heard arguments on behalf of the president in the trial held to determine who the rightful Zulu king is. Netizens believe that Ramaphosa had no place to recognise Misuzulu, while others think he was acting in his power as the head of state.

Zulu princes fight for the throne

The state advocate, Marumo Moerane, addressed the Pretoria High Court on 17 October, where the trial between the current Zulu King Misuzulu and Prince Simakade Zulu, who is contesting Misizulu's ascension to the Zulu throne. Mbonisi Zulu also applied, arguing that the royal family should properly elect the rightful heir.

Ramaphosa issued a certificate declaring Misizulu the official and rightful king of the Zulu people in October 2022, a declaration challenged by other royal family members. Times LIVE reported that Moerane said Ramaphosa'sosa’s decision was driven by the ruling made by Justice Isaac Madondo in March 2022, which stated that Misuzulu was the undisputed successor to the throne.

Miszulu’s legal team argued that the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Zulu prime minister, advised Ramaphosa. It said that because Buthelezi was not part of the royal family, he was not supposed to rely on his counsel.

South Africans weigh in on trial

Netizens on Facebook over the trial, which continues.

Ntombenhle Nhle Phakathi said:

“According to the royal family, the processes were not followed so Misuzulu must step down.”

Mthandazo Mkhulise added:

“The law is biased. They said Zuma appointed the Bapedi queen unlawfully but argue that Cyril has every right.”

C'pho Maleka disputed:

“Ramaphosa never appointed the king. The royal house appointed the king, and the president only signed for acknowledging the king.”

Bhanzo Herold noted:

“This will cause chaos.”

Thulani Nigel Gumede exclaimed:

“That Misizulu must step down.”

Misuzulu to appoint new Zulu prime minister

