Citizens have no confidence that President Cyril Rmaphosa will address the leadership exodus state-owned enterprises are experiencing

Political analysts pleaded with the president to address the crisis, which resulted in the SOEs facing massive problems

Netizens believe staunchly that cadre deployment is why they are failing

South Africans blame the current condition of State-Owned Enterprises on cadre deployment and believe that President Cyril Rmaphosa will not do a single thing to solve the crisis.

This was after political analysts urged the president to address the issue of the ailing SOEs and their leadership crisis. Scores of SOE leaders resigned in recent months, leaving a power vacuum that has continued to plague the state entities.

SOE leaders resigned recently

The country has seen three key SOE leaders resign lately. Transnet's group CEO, Portia Derby, resigned and will step down on 31 October, followed by Transnet's CFO, Nonkululeko Dlamini. Eskom's chair, Mpho Makwana, recently resigned from the embattled state utility.

Political analyst Theo Venter believes that the SOEs are in a critical condition. Eyewitness News reported that he also doubts that Ramaphosa will be stepping up to solve the issues, as he has failed to do so in the past few years.

Another analyst, Levy Ndou from the Tshwane University of Technology, also desired that Cyril Ramaphosa address the issue. He further called on ministers to ensure that the correct people are appointed and given the leeway to perform their duties without being interfered with.

South Africans doubt Ramaphosa's abilities

Netizens commenting on a tweet had no hope that Ramaphosa would fix the SOE's issues of bleeding leadership.

Chris The Kha said:

“What do you expect him to do? Cyril and Pravin are doing exactly what Rupert sent them to do with those SOEs.”

Patrix N wrote:

“This is the result of years of cadre deployment by the ANC regardless of their ability to manage these institutions, which have been looted and destroyed to the detriment of the people of South Africa.”

Kevster remarked:

“He was the head of cadre deployment that ruined all the SOEs in the first place.”

Marco Gava said:

“He has already. It’s called cadre deployment.”

Vovla exclaimed:

“He first needs to admit that there’s a crisis.”

Mzansi blames SOE woes on Pravin Gordhan

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan was to blame after Eskom's chair, Mpho Makwana, resigned.

The chair allegedly stepped down because of a conflict with Gordhan, and netizens know who to blame. Many believe that he is the sole reason SOEs are crumbling and a leadership exodus exists.

