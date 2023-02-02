Some of Transnet Freight Rail’s (TFR) employees were paid their salaries twice in the month of January

The issue was resolved shortly after the payment was made, however, some workers expressed anger

Some trade unions claimed that there was no prior agreement to have the money reversed immediately

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) employees were paid twice for the month of January due to an error.

Some Transnet employees received their salaries twice in January.

Source: Getty Images

The issue is believed to have occurred when the company was switching to new bankers. While the salary issue was rectified in a timely manner, many employees expressed dissatisfaction as TFR allegedly went back on a prior arrangement.

Over 26 000 employees were paid twice. Trade unions met with management on Wednesday, 1 February, and it was allegedly established that workers would be allowed to pay back the money in instalments over the year.

They claimed that there was no agreement to have the money reversed immediately, according to News24. Employees who bank with FNB and RMB were not affected by the payment issues.

The issue came months after a wage issue was resolved following a strike. At the time the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) proposed an offer of a 6% wage increase to labour unions and Transnet.

Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Prasheen Maharaj told Eyewitness News that he estimated the economy lost R 1 billion every day that the ports remain closed. He added that the issue had a negative effect on other businesses.

Mzansi unfazed by payment error

@discussfreely2 said:

“Incompetence at the highest levels. Nothing surprises me anymore.”

@JasonHol84 commented:

“Incompetence is no longer a surprise.”

@EllisMaytham wrote:

“Everything for free.”

@Bindex80 posted:

“Not rocket science. Just don't pay them next month. Simple like drinking water.”

@NyathiHerbert added:

“That one is not a train smash, just do not pay them in February, it was an advance anyway.”

