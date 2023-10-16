Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize is allegedly involved in a R27 million sponsorship deal that could get her in trouble

The deal was allegedly between her club and the Msunduzi Municipality, which is supposed to be broke

Netizens demanded that justice be served and slammed MaMkhize for allegedly enriching herself

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

After Shauwn Mkhize allegedly received an R27 million sponsorship deal with Msunduzi Municipality, South Africans want justice. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images via Getty Images and @kwa_mammkhize

Source: UGC

South Africans slammed football club Royal AM owner and tenderpreneur Shauwn Mkhize for allegedly getting entangled in a R27 million sponsorship saga.

According to media reports, Mkhize reportedly received a sponsorship worth tens of millions from the Msunduzi Municipality, which has been served with legal papers. Netizens demand that action be taken against the guilty.

Municipality allegedly gives Mkhize's club millions

The sponsorship deal between Royal AM and the Municipality made headlines after it was alleged that the municipality would reportedly give Mkhize's club R9 million over three years. The agreement also allegedly involved the city of Pietermaritzburg, responsible for maintaining the Harry Gwala Stadium, where the club is currently training.

PAY ATTENTION:

According to IOL, the municipality spokesperson, Nntobeko Mkhize, confirmed that the sponsorship exists but did not confirm whether any amount of the money alleged to have been part of the deal was transferred to Mkhize.

She also pointed out that the municipality was looking to make economic gains from the sponsorship, citing that they are responsible for ensuring that economic and social development is front and centre for the municipality. The Democratic Alliance did not take the backing well, and councillor Ross Strachan approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court to try and stop the deal.

South Africans oppose Mkhize

Netizens on Facebook voiced their frustrations over the deal involving Shauwn Mkhize.

Issai Mosime wrote:

“Tenderpreneur Shauwn Mkhize has always benefited from ANC corruption in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Jeremy Wilson demanded action.

“The money must be taken back without delay, and the crooked employees of Msunduzi municipality must be charged, tried and convicted without delay starting from the top.”

Phil Hair exclaimed:

“The guilty must be jailed!”

Christopher Reynolds added:

“The gap between the rich and poor just got bigger. She is rich with other people’s money.”

Leroy Venter pointed out:

“The camelback is about to break.”

Shauwn Mkhize dances after Royal AM victory

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane danced with the crowd after Royal AM won 3-2 against Chippa United.

After the victory, the mother-and-son duo opened a circle and shared some flawless dance moves. They danced to amapiano music while one of their associates held a speaker to dance to.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News