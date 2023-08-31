Royal AM has had some bad luck in recent matches but their latest wins had the club owner, MaMkhize dancing in glee

The businesswoman and her son, Andile Mpisane celebrated Royal AM's win over Chippa United with some slick dance moves

The mother-son duo wasn't shy to open a circle and lead the crowd with their impressive footwork

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

MaMkhize and Andile Mpisane danced in celebration of Royal AM's 3-2 win against Chippa United. Images: kwa_mammkhize royalam_fc, andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Royal AM has been in trouble since its previous matches but appears to be bouncing back. The team recently celebrated a 3-2 victory against Chippa United and club owner, Shauwn Mkhize and chairman, Andile Mpisane put on their dancing shoes for the festivities.

The club previously faced relegations but managed to secure two wins to place them in the top 10 of the PSL log.

MaMkhize and Andile Mpisane celebrate Royal AM

In celebration of their club's latest win against Chippa United, MaMkhize and Andile Mpisane led the cheering crowd with their impressive footwork.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Andile recently shared his workout routine in preparation for the Chippa United match and his efforts didn't go in vain. The mother-son duo cheered as their club was crowned winners at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in a close 3-2 encounter.

MDNnewss posted MaMkhize's Instagram stories from her lively celebrations:

Royal AM faces FIFA ban

Mamkhize and Andile had a reason to celebrate as they were recently faced with relegations due to their 15th position on the PSL log.

Now having made their way up to 9th place with back-to-back wins, Royal AM is officially on the safe side.

The club won their first win against TS Galaxy after suffering two losses and a draw in previous matches. MaMkhize and Andile celebrated the victory after a tense first half:

Andile Mpisane catches fire over his dance moves

Briefly News recently caught Mzansi's reactions over Andile's two-legged dance moves to build hype for a R10K competition.

Though his recent moves appear to have improved, the musician/ footballer has always been the target of criticism over his dancing skills, or lack thereof.

The publication also shared the Mpisane heir's fancy footwork in front of his multi-million rand Mercedes Maybach.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News