Andile Mpisane shared a video of himself in the gym working out days before his match against Chippa United

The Royal AM chairman has been sharing videos of his intensive training sessions lately and followers love it

Netizens applauded him for hitting the gym and some said they could already see the difference

Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane shared a video of him working out in the gym as he gears up for a match against Chippa United. Image: @andilempisane10

In the lead-up to the intense clash between Royal AM and Chippa United, all eyes are on Andile Mpisane as he showcased his dedication to fitness on social media.

Andile preps himself for the match

The Royal AM chairman, Andile Mpisane, seems consistent with his fitness and physical appearance. The reality TV star has been keeping his fans updated as he regularly posts videos of his intense training sessions in the gym.

This time, Andile posted a video of himself training hard in the gym just a few days before his crucial match against Chippa United on Wednesday, 30 August 2023, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Andile captioned the clip:

"Saturday: Rent Paid‼️"

Watch the clip here:

According to TheSouthAfrican, Andile Mpisane has been making headlines with his kasi skills and showboating over the seasons. Still, his weight has also seen him making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

With the clips he has been sharing, the might make a difference during the match with Chippa United.

Andile impresses netizens with his training videos

Andile left social media users stunned by his physical appearance in the clips he has been sharing of him in training. Some say they can see the difference and many are cheering him on:

@siphelelek9 said:

"Uyabonakala umehluko."

@nndabenhle complimented:

"Well done AM, the results are visible. You got a good trainer there."

@wayne_dumisani applauded:

"You're coming alright, football-wise I don't doubt you, your body was a problem but I see a lot of improvement."

@sibum94 wrote:

"Results are evident."

@s.imstar_ wrote:

"He is coming along right!! He's genuinely a good footballer."

@nqobzin wrote:

"Well done, my boy. Keep pushing, you need to help the guys."

@generalx_redemption said:

"@andilempisane10 is about to switch off all the hate. He has worked hard and will reap the benefits of his hard work. Watch."

@sthandwannzama said:

"Congratulations, we all see the beautiful difference. Well done."

