Andile Mpisane has left netizens in stitches with his dance challenge

He choreographed a dance routine from his Amapaino song Makhwapheni challenging the winners with R10K each

His attempt to get Mzansi excited flopped, making him a laughingstock instead

Andile Mpisane's video while dancing to his 'Umkhwapheni' challenge on TikTok has resurfaced on other social media platforms. Images: @mpisaneandile10

Rich kid Andile Mpisane has trended again. This time, for an unintended comedy episode with his dance moves for his song Makhwapheni.

Andile Mpisane starts a Makhwaphweni dance challenge

The Mpisane heir took to his TikTok a video of him dancing to one of his Amapiano songs with choreographed moves to match in 2022.

Towards the end of the video, he declares the challenge open, looking for winners to take an R10K reward.

Watch the video below:

Umakhwapheni challenge resurfaces accompanied by shade from netizens

Andile's video resurfaces lately on Twitter with rather funny reactions:

@Mefika1 was entertained:

"Ey this kid is hella funny."

@Chronos1402_SMS said:

"He danced like someone who's fighting for their lives even the car did it better."

@Africa665 remembered:

"Konje people mized this challenge with the R10k?"

@CMagagz realised:

"When you're rich you can literally have any talent you wish to have! Noma ubheda kangakanani, you're simply talented by virtue of being monied."

Andile Mpisane is nicknamed a mama's boy

The father of three, with one on the way, has been nicknamed his mama's boy after numerous jokes suggesting that he lives off his mother's riches.

Shauwn Mam'Mkhize' Mkhize allegedly purchased Royal AM F.C. in 2021 from Bloemfontein Celtics for Andile.

Mam'Mkhize sent Andile, chairman and player number 10 for the team, a message after they lost 5-1 to Sundowns. She said the pain she felt when Royal AM lost was equivalent to her labour pains.

Andile and Tamia are expecting their second child

In another Briefly News report, Andile's wife, Tamia Mpisane, announced her second pregnancy on Instagram.

The couple kept their pregnancy under wrap until a picture hinting at a baby bump made her speak up.

Their first child together, Miaandy, celebrated her first birthday in March, with her pictures revealed on social media for the first time.

Source: Briefly News