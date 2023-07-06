Tamia Mpisane's recent Instagram post had the social media streets buzzing after her followers concluded that she is pregnant

The media personality who is married to reality television star, footballer and musician Andile Mpisane welcomed their first child Miaandy Mpisane on 15 May 2022

Social media users flooded Tamia's timeline with congratulatory messages although she never confirmed the pregnancy

Tamia Mpisane is the talk of the town after she posted the latest pictures on her Instagram page. The star's followers said she looked pregnant in the pictures.

Tamia Mpisane's fans are speculating that she is pregnant after posting her recent picture. Image: @tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Tamia Mpisane fuels pregnant rumours with her latest pictures

Tamia Mpisane's followers have concluded that the mother of one is pregnant with her second baby for Andile Mpisane after she shared her pictures on her page.

The star who welcomed her first daughter with Royal AM chairman and musician Andile Mpisane on 15 May 2022 did not confirm she was pregnant.

In the pictures, Mia rocked a laid-back orange top and black tights.

Tamia Mpisane's followers congratulate star on rumoured pregnancy following her Instagram post

Social media users are convinced Tamia Mpisane is following in Rihanna's footsteps. The singer who welcomed her first son in May last year is also pregnant with her second baby.

Reacting to Tamia's post, many peeps speculated that she is pregnant with a baby boy because of her big nose.

@rosemabuza said:

"This time it's a boy"

@rotshila commented:

"Andile is busy."

@isssaunders added:

"Congratulations again "

@whoopiekgomo wrote:

"Stop it we love it"

@lwandileskay commented:

"umuhle mama ka Mia "

@olu_yemisi added:

"Definitely a boy beautiful Mrs AM."

@patrick_phuti said:

"Umithi lona ngama twins lawo"

@khanyi_bridget_mkize added:

"Congratulations to Maka boy"

Source: Briefly News