Shauwn Mkhize defended her son Andile Mpisane when she was a guest on Andile Ncube's Metro FM show Sports Night Amplified

The loving mother jumped to her son's defence after many people in Mzansi slammed his soccer skills and questioned why he made it to the Royal AM's first eleven

MaMkhize, who owns Royal AM, shared that her son used to play for AmaZulu's development side when he was still a child, adding that he's a talented soccer player

Shauwn Mkhize defended her son Andile Mpisane's soccer skills. The wealthy businesswoman's only son plays for her professional soccer team, Royal AM. He is also the chairman.

Some people in Mzansi believe Andile Mpisane is not a good soccer player but became a professional because his family owns Royal AM. The team plays in Mzansi's premier division, Premier Soccer League.

Shauwn Mkhize jumps to Andile Mpisane's defence

Speaking on Metro FM's Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube, MaMkhize shared that Andile would have played for AmaZulu FC if they didn't buy Royal AM. ZAlebs reports that the flamboyant businesswoman shared that Andile Mpisane played for the development side of AmaZulu when he was a kid.

She said he wouldn't have been picked to play for the AmaZulu's development if he was not a talented soccer player.

"The people that scout for players to play for AmaZulu, they only look for talent."

She added that her son would have qualified to play for Royal AM regardless of who his mother is because he knows how to play soccer.

Mzansi shares mixed reactions about MaMkhize's remarks about Andile Mpisane's soccer skills.

The clip of MaMkhize's interview sparked a heated debate on Twitter. Some people agreed with her, while others continued saying Andile should be benched.

@nhlangu1 wrote:

"Yes, he would. Footballers are taking the game as a permanent profession, not a side hobbie like he does. They treat their bodies with respect and stick to diets. Many begin trialing as early as eight years old, so they know their trade, unlike him, who's doing it for the love of it."

@SinenkosiNkosi commented:

"To be fair Andile is a pretty decent baller. Had he taken his career seriously from development ,like everyone else, I doubt this question would be asked."

@_Mfundooow said:

"Let's be honest, considering her status and power - he probably made it in at AmaZulu because of who his mom is and the type of family he comes from. A talented player will not suddenly be horrible on the field because he hasn't been there for a while. He should've adjusted by now."

@AllMUFC_ wrote:

"Interesting."

@Lungelosydwell added:

"Andile would not make it even on a five-a-side team where we score using desks as poles."

