Television presenter Palesa Tembe reportedly tied the knot in a lavish ceremony recently

The beauty, who married her long-time boyfriend Mandlenkosi Veli Ngubane, shared the news on her social media pages

Palesa Tembe's followers flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages as she embarked on the new journey

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Congratulations are in order for media personality and TV presenter Palesa Tembe who recently tied the knot.

Anele Tembe's sister Palesa Tembe got married. Image: @palitembe.

Source: Instagram

Palesa Tembe married her long-time boyfriend, Mandlenkosi Veli Ngubane.

Palesa Tembe marries long-time lover Mandlenkosi Veli Ngubane in lavish ceremony

According to ZAlebs, the SABC 3 presenter took to her Instagram and Twitter pages to announce that she was officially off the market.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Per the publication, the lovely couple has been together for a while, but they went Instagram official in October 2022.

Taking to her Twitter page, Palesa Tembe gave Mzansi a glimpse of her lush marriage ceremony. She showed snaps of her husband's uncles arriving at her family home and wrote:

"Someone’s uncles came to my parents' gate this morning ❤️"

Palesa Tembe's followers celebrate star's marriage

The TV host's followers flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages. Many wished her well in her new marriage.

@SandaM00768425 said:

"Beautiful. Congratulations."

@mbele_lnb wrote:

"Ncooo. You deserve it, sweetheart, both of you do, the love is palpable."

@Nompi_Maharaj added:

"Congratulations. Please balance me. The surnames on the gates? I guess it's easier for directions too.. Ka botsa."

@MorakaneMolikoe noted:

"Congratulations this is beautiful, God bless your union sis."

AKA's funeral: AKA's family allegedly barred Anele Tembe's father Moses Tembe from attending rapper's funeral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the tension between AKA and Anele Tembe's families seems to be boiling up amid allegations that Moses Tembe had a hand in Supa Mega's assassination.

Social media has been awash with mixed theories from peeps who seem to believe that AKA's death was an act of revenge.

According to IOL, Moses Tembe reached out to Tony Forbes following the rapper's death. Per the reports, Tembe wanted to have a meeting with Forbes, but the rapper's father said he would get back to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News