Ntando Duma has taken to her timeline to share that she plans to open a daycare centre named after her daughter

The former The Queen actress and Durban-born DJ Junior De Rocka welcomed Sbahle Mzizi to the world five years ago

According to reports, the beauty has not shared a date for the official opening of the early childhood development centre named Sbahle Siyakhula but continues to remind Mzansi about it on her timeline

Bubbly media personality Ntando Duma is reportedly planning to open a daycare centre. The actress will name it after her daughter, Sbahle Mzizi.

Former 'The Queen' actress Ntando Duma plans to name her daycare centre after her daughter. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Who is Ntando Duma's baby daddy

The former The Queen actress and her ex-boyfriend Junior De Rocka welcomed their bundle of joy five years ago. Sbahle has one million followers on her Instagram account, which keeps growing. Junior De Rocka is a Durban-born DJ and musician. He also hosted a hip-hop show on Gagasi FM.

Ntando Duma's latest business venture

ZAlebs reports that Ntando Duma's latest business venture incorporates her daughter's image and brand. She took to her Instagram stories recently to hint that the daycare centre is about to open. It is named Sbahle Siyakhula.

The publication reported that Ntando did not share when the early childhood development centre would be officially opened. She created the daycare's Instagram page over a year ago but has not shared when parents can send their kids to her mini-school. The stunner continues to remind parents about the creche on her timeline.

