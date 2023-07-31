The Mpisanes pregnancy announcement has once again broken the internet

Many South Africans flooded the new mom-to-be pregnancy reveal with congratulatory messages, and some mocked Andile

They are expecting their second child together after their surprise shotgun wedding

Andile and Tamia Mpisane's pregnancy reveal is the hottest tea in Mzansi. It has been comfortably sitting on the number one spot on trend lists.

Tamia Mpisane's second pregnancy reveal has drawn negative criticism from social media, mocking her husband, Andile Mpisane. Images: @tamia_mpisane, @andilempisane10

Tamia Mpisane announces her pregnancy on Instagram

The new Mrs Mpisane revealed her new pregnancy on Instagram, a few months after their first Miaandy turned a year old.

She announced news of her special cargo with a breathtaking photograph on Instagram:

Tamia Mpisane's pregnancy announcement breaks SA internet

The announcement was on everything entertainment news consumers in the country, including socialites and social media users. But most netizens observed

@FulufheloNem_ said:

"Bathi Andile Mpisane isn't a deadbeat."

@_ShaunKeyz commented:

"Andile Mpisane is 21 but he already has 3 kids and now he’s gonna have another one? Ha this guy wanna start a family soccer team."

@Lupmoonstone joked:

"Forbes 4 under 4 sana."

@Ciccioline3 said:

"Andile uyazala. He's not here to play with any partner."

nhlanzi01 commented:

"Bathong this 20-year-old father of 4 means business. Kumnandi ukuba nemali guys."

@Mulumisi160056 exclaimed:

"Yoo hayi uyazalisa lomfana. 22 years old with 4 kids is really wild!"

@William83916412 wondered:

"I wonder how many kids he wants in life this one it won't be the last one."

@Khangale20 joked:

"This guy is our very own @NickCannon in making, always sending them to the maternity ward."

Andile and Tamia's shotgun wedding sparks pregnancy rumours

In another Briefly News report, it was rumoured that Andile and Tamia got married impromptu to hide a pregnancy.

Their sudden wedding seemed off to some netizens as Andile's eldest sister Sbahle appeared in the wedding photos in gym wear.

The groom was in an ill-fitting suit and rumoured to be still dating influencer Sthelo Shozi, whom she bore two kids for him.

As rumour would have it, Tamia was pregnant with her first child, Miaandy, who recently turned 1.

