Phumeza Mdabe shared a touching TikTok video of her blind son, Mpilo Mdabe, that had her followers beaming

The clip captured Mpilo's remarkable ability to sense his mom's presence as his dad picked him up from school

The video quickly gained popularity, clocking over 667 000 views on the social media platform in just one day

A video of Phumeza and Mpilo Mdabe's car ride went viral. Image: Instagram/@phumezamdabe and TikTok/@phumezamdabe

Phumeza Mdabe delighted her followers by sharing a touching video featuring her blind son, Mpilo Mdabe.

Phumeza Mdabe shares touching moment with her blind son

The short clip posted on the actress' TikTok page @phumezamdabe showed a truly wholesome scene with the 9-year-old boy.

After being picked up from school by his dad, Shota Mdabe, Mpilo seemed to possess a remarkable ability to sense his mom's presence in the car. The bond between mother and son was beautifully captured as he eagerly reacted to her quietly sitting in the front seat.

Video of Phumeza and Mpilo Mdabe goes TikTok viral

The video reached over 667 000 viewers on TikTok and spread joy and admiration from fans. People could not stop gushing about the boy's infectious smile and his evident love for his mother.

Mpilo had both his removed at a younger age due to cancer, reported News24. Phumeza opened up about what the experience was like:

"We had to learn about prosthetic eyes. The thought of having to take it out to clean it and put it back was horrifying."

Watch the video below:

Phumeza's son's senses amaze Mzansi TikTokkers

@mariette1930 mentioned:

"OMG Phumeza the way Mpilo can sense your presence. Just give up mfethu lengane iyakuzwa."

@abutioteng6 posted:

"Murrr did he just sense your presence? Wow, I salute."

@cehmaphumulo3 said:

"Oh, mommy. He knows when you're around.❣️"

@charisma_38 wrote:

"You are truly blessed to have him. He is so special."

@nonhlanhla_thabethe stated:

"Sometimes the smell of perfume that mom used."

@betty25549 commented:

"I shed tears when I saw this, adorable. "

@vusinyamazane asked:

"Why am I chopping onions? "

@phindilemp shared:

"My daughter is blind as well can't wait for her to be this big. "

