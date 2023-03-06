A TikTok video posted by a mother showed her blind toddler navigating spaces without any bumping into walls

The University of Washington's research suggests that people who are born blind or become blind early in life often have other heightened senses

Netizens have expressed their amazement and have commented that the blind child has spiritual eyesight

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Blind toddler proves you don't need eyes to see. @reatli0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A woman shared a TikTok post that is quite literally the definition of "seeing is believing". The mother of a blind toddler showed netizens that the child was capable of navigating through spaces without any help, bumping into walls or falling. She had her surroundings mapped out in her head.

The blind toddler can see in other ways

"Raising a child with special needs," the mother said in the post. "I thank God for trusting me with her life."

According to research by University of Washington, "people who are born blind or become blind early in life often have a more nuanced sense of hearing, especially when it comes to musical abilities and tracking moving objects in space." Crossing a busy road using sound alone is an example of this.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

You can watch this remarkable video below:

People think the blind child has a spiritual eye

Here is what some of them had to say:

@mabotsebaplaatjie said:

"Spiritual eye sight "

@LeeM added:

"She's the chosen one...she's not by herself she's surrounded by Angels hence she moves freely like that...u r blessed"

@kabelosibanyoni61 said:

"This is amazing, she didn't even bump into anything bless her"

@Dimakatso9366 said:

"A true definition of "God works in mysterious ways""

Little girl cries in emotional TikTok clip

In other teary eyed stories, Briefly News reported a father who shared an emotional video of how his daughters reacted when they saw him again after four months. The man said while he was away for work, his kids kept asking him on the phone when he was coming back with many "I miss you" messages.

Toke_yoruba said:

"So when this man is old and his kids pamper and care for him, the fathers that abandoned their kids will compare themselves with him."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News