A Johannesburg woman from Rustenburg shared a story on Twitter about how she helped a hungry child

Instead of giving him money, she invited him back to her home and made him a few sandwiches

While some netizens accused her of trying to gain clout by sharing the story on social media, others praised her for her kind act

In a recent Twitter post, a Johannesburg woman from Rustenburg shared a story on how she helped a hungry child. The boy happens to live across the street from her. The woman says she was going to a local tuckshop when she bumped into the little boy.

"He lives across my street [and] he asked me for R1"

The little man wanted to buy himself a packet of snacks because he was hungry while his grandparents were away picking up their pension money.

The woman didn't give him money but went back home to fix him something to eat

Realizing how hungry the boy was, she thought better of the situation. Instead of giving him money for a meagre packet of snacks, she invited him back to her home to make him a few sandwiches.

Her post received the opposite reaction from Netizens

Sometimes when people document themselves playing "good samaritan", it can come off as a bit dishonest. This wasn't the case for this lady, as her post had netizens believe she was after clout more than anything.

Here is what some of them had to say:

@PruZwo said:

"Things you people do for clout. I am disgusted. Taking a picture of a hungry child. Sies"

@Pantsotso_MJ added:

"Yaanong why o mo baya mo Tweeter"

@BlacYoke said:

"No need to shame him with pictures, though."

@Activator_2014 said:

"I applaud you, well done "

