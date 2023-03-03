Local TikTokker shares her strategy to afford a luxurious vacation back home by immigrating to the US

In her hilarious video, @marekakarabo asks if she made the right decision moving so far away to afford a vacay in Mzansi

While her video is playful, South Africans love her strategy and think her logic is brilliant, considering the cost of living back home

Let's be honest the cost of living is not kind to anyone at the moment. So when a local lady posted a TikTok video about migrating to the US to have enough funds to vacation in South Africa, Mzansi knew exactly what she was talking about.

TikTokker ponders her choice to move to the US in order to afford African vacations. Image: @marekakarabo Source: TiktTok

Source: TikTok

The comical video posted by user @marekakarabo gained the empathy of netizens who know just how expensive our beloved country can be. Even though her voiceover mocked her decision with the words, "Am I dumb?" South Africans thought she had ultimately made the right decision.

To get a glimpse of the clip yourself, watch the video here:

Mzansi finds her logic hilarious but essentially agrees with her

The video had South Africa in stitches, but most emphasised her pain.

Briefly News compiled the top comments:

@nalediselemela acknowledged the cost of a good trip in SA:

"Then we can afford those expensive lodges and places in Cape Town."

@bontleshika thought she made the right move:

"Work smart not hard bestie."

@dladla925 shared that he could never live outside the country:

"Guys I don't think I can make it outside South Africa. I would be home sick every Friday."

@tayincali talked about her latest expensive vacation:

"I spent $3000 on a SA vacation. It was worth it."

@erdnaadnujerb thought her logic was sound:

"You’re smart to me."

