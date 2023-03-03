A Mzansi woman married to a US man is stressed about giving their future babies SA traditional names

The woman shared a TikTok video showing her man trying to pronounce one of the names she likes

Mzansi people couldn't help but laugh at the man struggling and loved the couple's vibes

Some South Africans, let alone an American, find it hard to pronounce traditional names. A Mzansi woman recorded her US bae trying to enunciate a traditional name she'd like to name their future child, and his attempts are hilarious.

English-speaking Mzansi citizens have to check themselves before saying some names, so you can imagine what a tongue twister it is for someone from the US, where language is literally worlds apart.

TikTok of US man trying to pronounce traditional Mzansi name goes viral

A woman from Mzansi moved to the US and married an American man. With hopes of having babies in the future, the woman is slowly training her man to pronounce the names she'd like to give their children.

Sharing a video of her husband trying his best, the woman had no choice but to walk away as she was fighting a losing battle.

Take a look:

Mzansi citizens laugh at man's sweet attempts, saying he'll get there

This video warmed hearts as Mzansi people love seeing cultures merge. The man will get there, but his mispronunciation makes for some funny content for now.

Read some of the comments:

@mmathuloramolefe said:

“The switch between South African and American accent. I was not ready."

@Reabetswe Radebe said:

“Imagine he's mad at the kids and he's struggling to pronounce their names...”

@Phindile_PVS said:

“I have one of the easiest South African names but chii it's butchered by vhalungu. The trauma that comes with our names being mispronounced.”

