Another now-viral video has captured an adorable moment between a parent and their cute baby on X

An X user, @TheRealMotsase, posted the scenes on their timeline, enthusing all who saw the material

Mzansi's energised online community broke out in a burst of hearty laughter, lighting up the comments

A baby far from discovering what they like attempted to devour their father's juicy burger with their tongue. Images: @TheRealMotsase/ screenshot

Babies make for excellent company, for their peculiar behaviour — enough to keep the laughter going and the joy flowing.

It doesn't get better than those moments that unite families, such as supping at the table or feeding the little monsters.

Baby watches father eat juicy burger

A video posted by X user @TheRealMotase exemplified how funny things can get when babies are doing anything other than throwing tantrums.

The apt caption read:

"The only thing babies don't want to eat is baby food."

The 22-second clip shows a father holding his young infant in the open-plan kitchen area of their home.

If it were a test, the child falls head-first for it after he takes a big bite of a burger and puts it down, probably slower than he normally would if not for baiting her.

Once he starts chewing, his tiny little person stares intently, appearing to be interested in what her father is chewing.

The baby girl goes hook, line and sinker in for the chewing mouth, tongue out and head first, pushing her little body forward to get her closer.

At first, wanting to see her conviction, he chews for a few seconds before hanging his head back, laughing incessantly.

The child can be seen nearly sticking her tiny tongue in his closed mouth.

After 30 hours, the clip garnered over 4.3 million views, attracting 60000 likes, 8800 reposts, 5800 bookmarks, and over 700 comments.

Netizens cackle in the replies

There was a flurry of amusement in the replies as locals and netizens camped to similar experiences with little ones, making for more enthusiastic laughs.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@JeanetteBotha4 wrote:

"Oh, man, this is so real. They'll even stick their little fingers in your mouth in sheer desperation."

@mightbesteez said:

"Then they come at you [trying to] eat your food."

@LeeMpaki added:

"They want grown-up food. Imagine."

Baby boy eats meat on TikTok

In related baby shenanigans, Briefly News reported that a puny six-month-old boy trying to feast on a large piece of meat left Mzansi in hysterics.

A video posted on TikTok by the child's mother showed the baby biting on the meat with great determination with his gums.

