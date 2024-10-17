One student in Mzansi was going through the most, and she was captured sulking on the pavement

The clip touched the hearts of many, and it gained massive traction on social media, gathering loads of views

People reacted to the footage as they flocked to the comments section to share their opinions

A student had a meltdown on the pavement in a TikTok video that touched the hearts of South Africans online. Image: @sphume._mkhize

Source: TikTok

Student life is not easy, as it comes with loads of pressure. Whether it be academics or finances, these pressures can play a huge part in the learner's mental health.

Video of uni student sulking on pavement

The footage shared by TikTok user @sphume._mkhize shows a young lady sitting on the pavement sulking, which touched many people's hearts on the internet.

@sphume._mkhize urged people to show kindness and support as she captions the video saying:

"If you see a university student please hug them, they are going through a lot iDP ayhlangani."

The clip became a hit on TikTok gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People share their student life experiences

The student's video touched the online community, and many could relate to her pain. They took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others shared their personal experiences.

Sweetness said:

"I still remember very well only having one pair of black Jeans and three tops, and eating bread was a luxury thing. I couldn’t call my mom cause I knew the situation at home. God be with our kids."

Mbali Enhleh expressed:

"I Dp ayihlangani, on the other hand, we are hungry."

Adwin199o wrote:

"University life is not easy especially coming from a disadvantaged family."

User shared:

"I just wanna cry so bad, I’ve been stressed the whole year."

Leeigh

"Wanna hug my little brother so bad? He's studying far. We see him twice a year, but the stress he brings home when it exams, the way he calls and cries."

Source: Briefly News