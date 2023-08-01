A devastated TUT student who was funded by NSFAS shared on social media that his funding has been revoked

The young man made the revelation in an emotional TikTok video which stirred sympathy from viewers

People in the comments expressed concern that middle-class families face challenges affording university due to high taxes

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A video of a TUT student crying about his NSFAS funding went viral. Image: @salvation_p0

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shed light on the challenges faced by university students reliant on financial aid schemes for their education.

NSFAS pulls funding for Tshwane University of Technology student

The video showed a TUT student that once funded by NSFAS tearfully sharing the news that his financial support has been revoked.

He shared a screenshot of the message from the financial aid scheme, detailing the possible reasons behind the termination of his funding.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The student emotionally disclosed that the last payment he received from NSFAS amounted to R13 675, after which he found himself without assistance.

Video of varsity student crying about lack of financial aid goes viral

The footage uploaded by @salvation_p0 struck a chord with viewers, garnering 982 000 views within a day.

Viewers rallied behind him, criticising the exclusion of middle-class children from accessing aid for tertiary education. They argued that high taxes make university tuition unaffordable because parents are heavily taxed.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users outraged by expensive university tuition

@dikeledimaphutha said:

"Middle-class parents are literally carrying this country on their shoulders through tax but it is the poorest who benefit the most."

@sherinemogane101 wrote:

"Middle-class working group are struggling shem."

@siya8315 commented:

"It's called student funds. But a child whose parents are paying taxes is the most suffering in South Africa very unfair."

@ashleydoe posted:

"That R350k is taxed and barely enough to sustain a decent life for a family. University is expensive. That amount must be reviewed."

@nmg004 stated:

"We encourage our kids to go to school so that they can make something off themselves, then something like this happens what do we do then?"

@pearlymaz mentioned:

"This is so painful, parents can't afford to pay these fees because they're not getting enough money."

@pebetse17 shared:

"I'm currently in the same situation, tried appealing but my status is still on submitted."

@lela_112wp suggested:

"Appeal it and give them proof that the salary is not enough for your studies."

Varsity student gets dragged for spending part of R2 000 NSFAS allowance at Woolworths: “Bag alone is R70”

In another article, Briefly News reported that a varsity student who spent part of her R2 000 NSFAS allowance on groceries at Woolworths got dragged.

The lady used R600 to buy some essential foods, and it looked like she scooped up many items on her limited budget. In a video posted on her TikTok page, she expressed the financial misery that most South Africans are feeling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News