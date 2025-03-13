A US man has gone viral with a hilarious video explaining why he rarely gives up the driver's seat to his wife, capturing the moment her driving skills come into question

A Chicago man's comedic video about his wife's driving mishap has resonated with couples around the world.

Content creator @keepingitkilpatrick, who regularly shares family and relationship content with his large Instagram following, posted a video that perfectly captured a relatable relationship moment.

The clip shows him recording himself in the passenger seat, initially smiling and enjoying the rare opportunity to relax while his wife takes the wheel. His caption reads:

"When you thought you could be a passenger prince for once but then you're reminded why you don't let her drive."

Watch the Instagram reel here.

From happiness to horror

The video hilariously captures the US guy’s changing expressions—from contentment to shock and then pure annoyance—when the car suddenly jerks as his wife accidentally hits something while reversing. Her surprised shout after the impact only adds to the comedic effect as his face drops in disappointment.

While the clip plays into classic gender stereotypes about driving, research offers a more balanced view. A study in the American Journal of Public Health found that men have a much higher rate of fatal crashes per 10,000 drivers (5.3 for men vs. 1.7 for women). However, this is mostly due to risk-taking behavior and the fact that men generally drive more, rather than actual differences in driving skills.

Relatable reactions flood comments

The hilarious video struck a chord with social media users who shared similar experiences:

@bombshell_breaa questioned her own abilities:

"Because why do I forget how to drive? 😂"

@jewel_miller3 found the wife's reaction amusing:

"The way she acting surprised has me 😭😭😭"

@altreneasha.ashley confessed:

"Actual footage of me driving and hubby in the passenger 😂😩😭"

@thebestyounetwork offered an alternative explanation:

"The car didn't move. Just his phone."

@jyeana analyzed the incident:

"I was gonna say someone rear ended'em buuuut upon further inspection 😢 Why was she reversing w/o lookin behind her 🤦🏿‍♀️"

@heyyyy_nell admitted:

"If anybody asks why my spouse is always the one driving and not me the Passenger Princess, imma show them this exact video 😂😭😂"

@mom_problems_of_6 shared her own experience:

"Lmao!! This is exactly why I can't drive until I get my own car.. I was banned😂😂😂"

