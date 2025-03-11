“Must Be Balloon Payment”: Driver Intentionally Crashes Into Car Dealership, SA Speculates
- A car crashed through the glass wall of a CarMax dealership in California, causing chaos and destruction
- Employees and customers ran for safety as the car moved recklessly inside, damaging office space and a clip of the incident was shared on Facebook
- Social media users reacted in shock, with many joking that the driver was probably frustrated over balloon payments on the car loan that he was only told later
Visiting a car dealership is usually a routine experience, but for those at CarMax in Inglewood, California, one day turned into a terrifying ordeal. A driver crashed into the dealership, destroying property and sending people running in fear. The shocking incident was caught on camera and shared online, leaving social media users horrified and curious about what led to the bizarre act.
The footage, shared on Facebook by Lopi Native, showed the moment the chaos erupted, leaving many wondering what angered the driver.
The driver causes chaos at a car dealership
The clip starts as the driver reverses inside the car dealership, breaking the glass door and shattering it on impact. Inside, it spins around damaging property and causing those close by to run for safety as the furniture falls from being bumped by the car turning around.
After managing to turn, the driver proceeds to drive into another glass door on the opposite side. Cries and screams could be heard as people rushed out of the building, fearing for their lives.
Watch the Facebook video below:
SA speculates reasons for the crash
Social media erupted with speculation after seeing the video. While some were simply in disbelief, others jokingly suggested that the driver might have been furious after realising they still owed money that he wasn't told about when he bought the car. Others empathised with the fear experienced by those inside the dealership, saying they could only imagine how terrifying it must have been.
User @Sikhumbuzo Cebekhulu said:
"It must be a balloon payment sure case 🤞🤞🤞."
User @Evangelist M Mjwaha speculated:
"It could be an employee whose salary wasn't paid or dismissed unfairly."
User @Yongama Sifuba added:
"Probably sold them a faulty car that they then didn't want to fix or replace."
User @Jili Mvelo joked:
"The customer didn't know about the balloon payment, He thought he was done."
User @Mercia Mkhize Tshelane shared:
"He is going to be arrested anyway for damage of property 🙈🙈."
User @SaucyGee NuNu said:
"A movie in real life 😂😂😂😂."
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za