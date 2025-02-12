A grown woman took the wheel like a pro, driving her sick daughter to the doctor and touching many online

The video shared on TikTok showed gogo's steady driving skills, with her tattoos visible as she focused on the road

Social media users were touched by the moment, with many appreciating the presence of a mother and others inspired to learn to drive

A woman showed her kid's grandmother behind the wheel, driving her to the doctor. Image: @vutlharipetunia

Source: TikTok

A grateful daughter shared a video of her mom confidently handling a car and taking her to the doctor, proving that a mother's love knows no limits.

The heartwarming clip was shared on TikTok by @vutlharipetunia, who expressed deep appreciation for her mother's support, touching the hearts of many social media users.

Gogo takes her daughter to the doctor

In the clip, the granny drives carefully with her eyes fixed on the road while her daughter captures the moment. With both hands on the steering wheel and full attention on driving, it is clear that gogo is a woman of style, her gorgeous earrings stand out, and tattoos on her arm are visible.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Gogo receives love from Mzansi

Gogo's video gained traction online, with comments flooding in to praise the elderly woman's care and skill. Many users admired her ability to drive effortlessly, while others shared personal stories about the love and support of their mothers.

A lady was reminded how blessed she was to still have a mom alive. Image: @vutlharipetunia

Source: TikTok

User @YourHighness_HerMajesty🫡 added:

"Once a gangsta always a gangster. Momma to da world 💪🏽💪🏽."

User @Fifi❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 said:

"Most Limpopo grannies are like this....but people judge Limpopo by its cover kanti we are a country shame."

User @Meisiekent Meisie commented:

"My aunt is still driving manual at 80 years. You are so lucky to have a brave mom like this😍."

User @SelinahMF shared:

"This is beautiful man🥰😍 Mommy just inspired me to drive as I'm so scared❤️."

Iser @SheronwithanE added:

"Proof that no one can take away your skills🙌🙌."

User @mamakhumo85 said:

"Proud of you mama, so ashamed of myself."

3 Briefly News gogo related articles

An 84-year-old gogo, who is fortunate to have no illnesses, shared that she was able to drive from the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg.

A popular gogo on TikTok revealed that she has never been to church or school, leaving social media users in stitches.

A granny was encouraged to get a rap name after a video of her rapping went viral, warming many hearts on social media.

Source: Briefly News