“Proof That No One Can Take Your Skill”: Gogo Drives Ill Daughter to Doctor, SA Moved
- A grown woman took the wheel like a pro, driving her sick daughter to the doctor and touching many online
- The video shared on TikTok showed gogo's steady driving skills, with her tattoos visible as she focused on the road
- Social media users were touched by the moment, with many appreciating the presence of a mother and others inspired to learn to drive
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A grateful daughter shared a video of her mom confidently handling a car and taking her to the doctor, proving that a mother's love knows no limits.
The heartwarming clip was shared on TikTok by @vutlharipetunia, who expressed deep appreciation for her mother's support, touching the hearts of many social media users.
Gogo takes her daughter to the doctor
In the clip, the granny drives carefully with her eyes fixed on the road while her daughter captures the moment. With both hands on the steering wheel and full attention on driving, it is clear that gogo is a woman of style, her gorgeous earrings stand out, and tattoos on her arm are visible.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the TikTok video below:
Gogo receives love from Mzansi
Gogo's video gained traction online, with comments flooding in to praise the elderly woman's care and skill. Many users admired her ability to drive effortlessly, while others shared personal stories about the love and support of their mothers.
User @YourHighness_HerMajesty🫡 added:
"Once a gangsta always a gangster. Momma to da world 💪🏽💪🏽."
User @Fifi❤️🔥❤️🔥 said:
"Most Limpopo grannies are like this....but people judge Limpopo by its cover kanti we are a country shame."
User @Meisiekent Meisie commented:
"My aunt is still driving manual at 80 years. You are so lucky to have a brave mom like this😍."
User @SelinahMF shared:
"This is beautiful man🥰😍 Mommy just inspired me to drive as I'm so scared❤️."
Iser @SheronwithanE added:
"Proof that no one can take away your skills🙌🙌."
User @mamakhumo85 said:
"Proud of you mama, so ashamed of myself."
3 Briefly News gogo related articles
- An 84-year-old gogo, who is fortunate to have no illnesses, shared that she was able to drive from the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg.
- A popular gogo on TikTok revealed that she has never been to church or school, leaving social media users in stitches.
- A granny was encouraged to get a rap name after a video of her rapping went viral, warming many hearts on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za