South Africans applauded a content creator after she shared the construction of a home on the socials

The short clip shows the house in its early phases with a roof that's yet to be completed as well as other parts

Positivity was in the air in the comments section as people congratulated the woman on her impressive achievement

Popular TikToker onezwambola posted the construction of her new home and SA loved it.

Mzansi loves a feel-good story and a content creator gave exactly that when she posted a clip of a home she is constructing. South Africans applauded her for the achievement with congratulations peppering the video's comment section.

Dreams under construction

Popular TikToker onezwambola shared the clip online with her many followers, showing the early days of the house. The foundation of the roof is still under construction while the rest of the house is bare, minus the walls.

Watch the lovely video below:

Enjoying success

onezwambola is enjoying the fruits of her success. She currently has a million followers with even more likes across all her videos. Her content is based on food preparations with delicious snapshots of the different dishes she cooks. The creator is enjoying the fruits of success by building a house, and Mzansi is here for it.

The content creator has received a lot of success from her cooking.

South Africans praised the woman on her impressive achievement and showered her with congratulations.

Read the comments below:

@DDGEvents said:

"Farmhouse kitchen❤️❤️can't wait to see the final product 🥰"

@Asemahle 💖 mentioned:

"Congratulations on building your own house from scratch sthandwa 😍😍😍"

@Jean commented:

"Congratulations dali, please include a baquet hall, where you will host us for “long table” lunch. We are so ready, tickets will be sold out in minutes."

@lindydlomo posted:

"A farm house kitchen is a must here #with floating shelves to see all your home made bottled food💓"

@Tul.baby stated:

"The views yho!! Never been happier for someone I’ve never met 😂🥰 Congratulations Onezwa!!!"

@Senate joked:

"Tell them you made bricks from scratch mntase? 😅😆😂🤣 Can’t want to see the finale product 🥂"

@RubyNkopo said:

"This is so beautiful but an emotional Rollercoaster, I envy the fact that you are on the roofing. Well done nontombi🥰 My project is on a standing still due to financial constraints."

