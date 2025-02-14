South Africans enjoyed the sight of men buying Valentine's presents for their loved ones in a store packed with romantics

The short clip showed gents running around looking for items, with many of them proceeding to the till

Mzansi had nothing but positivity to share about the clip with some busting out some witty jokes about mjolo

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Men could be seen filling up a store looking for Valentine's Day presents. Images: mayoyo0938, Lucy Lambriex/ Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Love is in the air within February, and many South African men knew this in a clip that shows a store filled with them buying gifts for their loved ones. Mzansi found the video heart-warming with others expecting some men to cheat.

Roses are red, violets are blue

TikToker mayoyo0938 recorded the clip and shared it online. The video shows a gift shop filled with customers who are mostly men with a couple of women here and there. A closer look at the checkout counter shows men surrounding it with no woman in sight.

See the cute video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Gifts aplenty

Valentine's Day can be seen as a senseless romantic cash grab by some, while others appreciate the day to show their love and commitment to their special someone. People tend to have different ways of expressing their love and most people appreciate gifts.

Some people like to go all out on Valentine's Day. Image: g-stockstudio

Source: Getty Images

South Africans praised the men for their romantic ways, with some people cracking jokes about mjolo.

Read the comments below:

@l_am_tynoe said:

"Just saw my bf there am waiting for the present babe."

@Tshepi_Mokotedi🐊 mentioned:

"kumnandi kwa love😂😂😂😂 single people how's 2025 so far."

@JMPD commented:

"Why are these dudes not at the men's conference, we are waiting for them."

@d.amahlerr posted:

"Why can’t I see my man or maybe his still looking for me 😭💀"

@sanda_ shared:

"I love to see it 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️"

@SperoH Abhutiii✌🏻 said:

"Deep down I’m happy Kodwa to see this 😁🤣😂"

@Daisy mentioned:

"This is beautiful kodwa, keep loving each other guys🥰🥰🥰"

More love stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that weddings can be an amazing display of love and culture, this was no different when a Xhosa and Venda couple's traditional wedding celebration had Mzansi netizens talking up a storm.

previously reported that weddings can be an amazing display of love and culture, this was no different when a Xhosa and Venda couple's traditional wedding celebration had Mzansi netizens talking up a storm. A stunner got candid about the drastic changes she made in her life for a married man, only to be left heartbroken in the process.

Valentine's Day can come with a lot of pressure to give gifts, which is what one man did when gifting a lady named Bianca a brand-new SUV.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News