Weddings can be an amazing display of love and culture, this was no different when a Xhosa and Venda couple's traditional wedding celebration had Mzansi netizens talking up a storm. The clip showed various aspects of the wedding, but the true standout was the couple in their clothing.

Love is in the air

TikToker noxolomthini posted the clip of the wedding day and happens to be Xhosa herself. Her profile picture shows her in attire similar to the one seen throughout her traditional wedding celebration. The first shot of the clip shows a massive dining table with cutlery.

See the lovely video below:

A reception to remember

The true stars of the show are the colours and attire that represent each culture. The vibrancy and energy make the reception all the more memorable, even though the clip is short. The couple ended it off with pictures taken at the end.

The celebrations were filled with positive vibes. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Netizens adored the grand display of love and unity across the different cultures.

Read the comments below:

@Winnie said:

"I'm in a talking stage with a Xhosa guy. Maybe it will reach here 🤔 😩😫"

@sgi mentioned:

"Venda's and Xhosa's Love each other."

@GogoT commented:

"You won't regret, Venda woman's are the best."

@Avela stated:

"lapho one thing is for sure, the attires are the best 🥰🥰🥰 Xhosa's and Venda outfits are the best😍"

@Uselesseater posted:

"I like Venda people skin tone, I used to date a Venda girl at varsity. Congrats."

@winny0705winnie said:

"I'm a venda lady yooh the way I reject Xhosa guys 🤭🤭 maybe this is a sign 😂"

@Lumi14 mentioned:

"Beautiful Guys and congratulations 👏 🎉 🎉 🎉 👏 🥰🥰. My Cousin is also married a beautiful lady from Limpopo."

A family captured the hearts with their dazzling display of culture and joy as they celebrated umgidi at their rural home in the Eastern Cape.

