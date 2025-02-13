“You’re Full of Vibe”: Xhosa Family Celebrates With Joyful Dance at Umgidi Ceremony, SA Touched
- A Xhosa family turned heads with their stunning traditional attire, imibhaco, as they celebrated a vibrant umgidi at their village
- Friends, family and neighbours filled the yard with joyful singing and dancing and a clip of the final moment was shared on TikTok
- Social media users felt entertained, with some praising the family's beauty and others joking about tagging along on the next trip to their province
A family captured the hearts with their dazzling display of culture and joy as they celebrated umgidi at their rural home in the Eastern Cape. Dressed in imibhaco, the family looked royal while embracing the vibrant traditions of the occasion.
A delightful video of the family's celebration was shared by TikTok user @lonwabo_siyo, gaining massive attention online.
Celebrating a boy's return from the mountain
In the clip, the family and guests can be seen looking gorgeous in their colourful traditional attires. They dance and sing, remixing traditional Xhosa songs in their yard, adding a fun spin by incorporating bacardi dance moves into the mix.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
SA loves the Xhosa family
Many users flocked to the comments to compliment the family on their stunning outfits and the lively atmosphere of the event. Some were so captivated by the celebration that they jokingly asked @lonwabo_siyo to invite them to his home.
User @lizwagqunta said:
"🤣🤣Kushota Lonwabo kule ngoma nibenomona (Lonwabo is missing in this song, do that you guys can be jealous)🤣🤣."
User @BhiNINI complimented:
"Caba yinto yakowenu ubuhle Lonwabo nibahle nonke (clearly beauty runs deep in the family because everyone is gorgeous)🥺🥺❤️."
User @Bianca asked:
"Hay sana cela invite next time nisiya (please invited next time you're going to) Eastern Cape? Yho! I've never been, Lonwabo yho."
User @user7985378161220 said:
"Beautiful people 🔥🔥."
User @yandiswa811 shared:
"Barcadi enzima matsanas (a solid barcadi dance) niyi (you're a ) vibe marn🤣🤣."
User @sa600 added:
"Nine vibe sana kowe (you're full of vibe at your home)🔥🔥."
