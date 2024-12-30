South Africans had opposing views about a recent Xhosa homecoming in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, that went viral on TikTok

The new men seemed healthy and happy to be home, greeting loved ones after being apart for several weeks

Their big day trended on social media and generated over 769K views and a thread of 3.2K comments

This festive season, people from the Eastern Cape showed up and showed off at the different homecomings.

Two new men were introduced to their communities after being away learning more about their culture for weeks.

New men delivered by helicopter from initiation school

The Xhosa culture is known for its rich culture and strict preservation of traditions. A lot of families steered away a little from the rigid rules as they celebrated their sons’ homecoming from the mountains and bushes.

Homecoming is a big celebration that invites the entire community to enjoy the big day with the host family. Back in the day, slaughtering a sheep, a nice meal, and some alcohol were more than enough to welcome the new man home.

Today, the ceremony has turned into an event where people are placed in different sections according to their importance. Some get wristbands and table numbers in the VIP, VVIP or the general side.

A family who ordered a helicopter to deliver the new man amazed the country. Villagers were stunned by the sight and recorded the experience.

Mzansi reacts to extravagant homecoming in Gqeberha

Social media users created a discussion in a thread of 3.2K comments:

@Sandisiwe Ria pointed out:

“There was probably a VIP section at this homecoming.”

@Misa Khalisi was unimpressed:

“I’d rather be labelled as poor, but they are ruining tradition.”

@According To MamNgwevu explained:

“As soon as we understand that the homecoming is to celebrate the new man coming home, the better. If I could afford this, I would do it too.”

@misspearl___ commented:

“It’s weird how I would see them travelling by van and get dropped close. Now the mode of transport has become more expensive. What’s the problem?”

@nanilethuzimba broke things down:

“The point of going to the mountain is so that they can endure hardship; he should have walked from the mountain to home barefoot! What is this?”

@user4187353615611 said:

“Tradition changes, beloved, even the ones that you found were not done the same way traditionally.“

@Lindo🩵 needed more info:

“Guys, isn’t umgidi a celebration of your child's return, not the actual cultural part? Can someone please explain? I’m genuinely curious now.”

