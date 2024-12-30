Global site navigation

“I’m Genuinely Curious Now”: SA Amazed by New Men Delivered by Helicopter From Initiation School
People

“I’m Genuinely Curious Now”: SA Amazed by New Men Delivered by Helicopter From Initiation School

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • South Africans had opposing views about a recent Xhosa homecoming in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, that went viral on TikTok
  • The new men seemed healthy and happy to be home, greeting loved ones after being apart for several weeks 
  • Their big day trended on social media and generated over 769K views and a thread of 3.2K comments 

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

This festive season, people from the Eastern Cape showed up and showed off at the different homecomings. 

Family welcomes two new men
South Africans were amazed by two new men's extravagant homecoming. Image: @mas3_omhle
Source: TikTok

Two new men were introduced to their communities after being away learning more about their culture for weeks.

New men delivered by helicopter from initiation school

The Xhosa culture is known for its rich culture and strict preservation of traditions. A lot of families steered away a little from the rigid rules as they celebrated their sons’ homecoming from the mountains and bushes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Homecoming is a big celebration that invites the entire community to enjoy the big day with the host family. Back in the day, slaughtering a sheep, a nice meal, and some alcohol were more than enough to welcome the new man home.

Read also

Limpopo police launch manhunt for primary school burglars, suspects stole items worth over R29,000

Today, the ceremony has turned into an event where people are placed in different sections according to their importance. Some get wristbands and table numbers in the VIP, VVIP or the general side.

A family who ordered a helicopter to deliver the new man amazed the country. Villagers were stunned by the sight and recorded the experience.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to extravagant homecoming in Gqeberha 

Social media users created a discussion in a thread of 3.2K comments:

@Sandisiwe Ria pointed out:

“There was probably a VIP section at this homecoming.”

@Misa Khalisi was unimpressed:

“I’d rather be labelled as poor, but they are ruining tradition.”

@According To MamNgwevu explained:

“As soon as we understand that the homecoming is to celebrate the new man coming home, the better. If I could afford this, I would do it too.”

@misspearl___ commented:

“It’s weird how I would see them travelling by van and get dropped close. Now the mode of transport has become more expensive. What’s the problem?”

Read also

"Everyone thinks I do drugs": Oom shares what it's like being homeless in SA

@nanilethuzimba broke things down:

“The point of going to the mountain is so that they can endure hardship; he should have walked from the mountain to home barefoot! What is this?”

@user4187353615611 said:

“Tradition changes, beloved, even the ones that you found were not done the same way traditionally.“

@Lindo🩵 needed more info:

“Guys, isn’t umgidi a celebration of your child's return, not the actual cultural part? Can someone please explain? I’m genuinely curious now.”

3 More Xhosa-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: