South Africans have been enjoying and documenting their joyful festive season away from work and school

Their TikTok content has enticed many to plan an even better summer next year after witnessing how people from the Eastern Cape celebrate

Mzansi made a collective decision to move to the Bundus and make good friends with the Xhosa people

An Eastern Cape mom born on Christmas welcomed her babies on her birthday

The festive season is almost over, but South Africans are still partying hard and having the best time with their loved ones.

South Africans were inspired by the Eastern Cape festive season. Image: @just_leseg0

Source: TikTok

Certain families entertained Mzansi with their silly behaviour and bickering after their Christmas lunches.

SA plans lit 2025 season far away from home

People from the Eastern Cape have won the South African imaginary award for the best festive season. The province and its people have proven how much of a great place the villages are during the summer holidays.

A collection of videos shared a glimpse of how joyful and big the month of December is in the land of the Xhosas. One gent led a conversation where South Africans decided that their 2025 will be lit.

Watch the video below:

Eastern Cape mom born on December 25th welcomes twins

South Africans were warmed by the beautiful news of an Eastern Cape woman giving birth on her birthday. The Citizen shared a lovely article about a mother who celebrated her birthday on Christmas Day with her new twin boys.

Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa in the Eastern Cape announced that the province had recorded 44 babies before lunchtime on the 25th of December.

SA decides to celebrate Christmas in Eastern Cape in 2025

Social media users reacted to spending their festive season in a different province for a lit summer next year:

@Ambrose Twazi said:

“Eastern Cape December hits hard.”

@Hope Matters highlighted:

“Your mission is to find a Xhosa friend for the whole year. Make sure they mention the village when they talk about going home.

@Mamakhé explained:

“Not me watching this from the Eastern Cape, having slept only for three hours and already up preparing to go to another homecoming.”

@user1118375045051 told a lovely story:

“I did my internship in the Eastern Cape, and I’ve never experienced such beautiful Ubuntu. They got a sheep and did a welcome braai for me. People from the Eastern Cape are darlings.”

@Turbo tiara🎀🎀 explained:

“We take December very seriously. Don't come if you're not strong, my brother.”

