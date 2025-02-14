Siya Kolisi and Rodger Federer were seen in a video giving back to a school in a video making the rounds on Instagram

The famous Springbok Captain visited the iconic tennis player's foundation, which provides aid to children's education

South Africans shared kind words about the video, and many people praised the initiative the pair took

Siya Kolisi visited Rodger Federer's foundation which aids kids in education. Images: Siya Kolisi/ Instagram



Giving back to those less fortunate will always be fulfilling and Rodger Federer knows this all too well. Siya Kolisi visited the famous tennis player's foundation, which aids disadvantaged children regarding education. South Africans praised the Springbok captain for his philanthropic ways.

Helping those in need

Siya Kolisi posted a clip and several pictures of the visit on his Instagram account which quickly drew thousands of likes and tons of heart emojis in the comments section. The famous sportsmen had quite a busy day together. One picture of them was taken sitting in front of a tree and another with school children standing before them.

See the inspirational post below:

A feel-good story

The heartwarming post is accompanied by a clip of the Springbok captain taking a video of him and Federer surrounded by cheering schoolchildren and the school's teachers. Siya mentioned how important it was to help those in the caption of his post and shared how great it was to see the kids have hope in their eyes.

Siya Kolisi spent the day playing with kids. Image: Siya Kolisi/ Instagram



Mzansi loved the post with many showing how proud they were of the Springbok captain.

Read the comments below:

@shazza_windsor said:

"Beautiful ❤️"

@linda.dunleavy.olsen mentioned:

"And look how smart the children look in their uniform."

@alexjordanofficial commented:

"Omg ideal duo 😍"

@bronkhorst.lisa posted:

"So precious❤️"

@mirandawilcox20058 shared:

"Wonderful man, continuing to be wonderful off the Tennis Court! ❤️❤️❤️ thank you for sharing Siya👏"

@narain.mark said:

"🙌well said Siya."

@mbgwsunivers mentioned:

"Respect Siya for you both! Legends that are leaders for a brighter future, spreading love and hope. Thank you for sharing ❤️🙏🇿🇦"

