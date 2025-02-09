Springbok captain Siya Kolisi showed off his football skills at Loftus Versfeld during the PSL fixture between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 8 February 2025

The Bok skipper was in attendance for the match that saw Sundowns extend their lead atop the PSL log after a 4-1 victory

Local netizens praised Kolisi on social media, saying the flanker is a man of the people and a true leader both on and off the field

Mzansi fans praised Springbok captain Siya Kolisi after he showed off his football skills during the PSL fixture between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

The Bok skipper was in attendance at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 8 February where Sundowns beat their rivals 4-1 to extend their lead atop the PSL log by nine points.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi showed off his football skills during a PSL match. Image: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In addition to being the Bok skipper, Kolisi is also a passionate Liverpool FC fan and recently met up with Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Siya Kolisi attends PSL match

Watch Kolisi entertain fans with his football skills in the video below:

Kolisi’s quick appearance on the football pitch excited fans across the nation while the flanker also popped in at the Wanderers for the SA T20 final.

The Bok skipper also shared a video and pictures of his daughter Keziah’s athletics event at school, much to the delight of local fans.

While Kolisi has enjoyed his downtime, the flanker is busy playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship where they are currently fourth on the log.

Kolisi shared a picture of himself and Van Dijk on his Instagram account:

Kolisi is a football fan

Besides recently visiting Anfield, Kolisi was also seen at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea FC and the Santiago Bernabeu to back Spanish giants Real Madrid.

His presence during the Sundowns and Pirates match, helped the defending champions take a commanding lead in the race for their eighth PSL title.

The 4-1 victory for Sundowns has opened up a nine-point lead at the top with 15 matches left to play in the 2024/2025 league campaign.

Sita Kolisi stopped to take pictures with fans at Stamford Bridge, the home of Premiership side Chelsea FC. Image: Harry Murphy/Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Fans enjoyed Kolisi’s football skills

Local netizens reacted positively to Kolisi on social media, saying the Rugby World Cup champion is a true man of the people.

Sandile Shongwe admires Siya:

“No wonder Siya is captain. Now I know he deserves it.”

Hector Didoson said Siya should support Chiefs:

“Real champs are Khosified.”

Siyanda Andile loved the video:

“I really enjoyed that.”

Sibusiso Kubyana took note:

“Man is happy after his divorce nogal. So unmarried gents; you still want to get married?”

Dion Dee is a fan:

“Humble guy indeed.”

Mntungwa Mabusela says Siya must be appreciated:

“The guy has captained the Springboks to two WC victories but still there are people who are doubting him.”

Cheryl Adams says Siya is a hero:

“He gave his everything in that SPRINGBOK jersey and for his team.”

Sheila Hokwana has respect for Siya:

“Resilience, love for his country and being a loving father to his children and just maybe showing up when he is required to. Humility and smile.”

Marilyn McCrae backs Siya:

“You go Siya.”

Ronel Jarrard kept it short:

“Awesome.”

