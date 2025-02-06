Bafana Bafana stars, Patrick Maswanganyi and Themba Zwane, are both rated as the best midfielders in the Premier Soccer League

A former Kaizer Chiefs winger has shared his thoughts on who is the better player between Tito and Mshishi

The two players might come up against each other when Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will clash in the league this weekend as Mshishi is ruled out

A former Kaizer Chiefs star has weighed in on the comparison between Patrick Maswanganyi and Themba Zwane ahead of the mouthwatering clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership.

The two Premier Soccer League giants are both gunning for the South African league title, and the match over the weekend could be decisive for any of the teams in the quest to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Maswanganyi was instrumental to the Buccaneers win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby as he scored the only goal of the match which is a last-minute penalty.

Themba Zwane celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 group E football match between South Africa and Namibia. Photo: Fadel Senna.

Source: Getty Images

Zwane, on the other hand, has been out of action since sustaining a injury while on international duty with the South African men's national team, and it's looking like Sundowns are not missing him that much.

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star claims Maswanganyi is better than Zwane

In an interview with Soccer Laduma, as per Afrik-Foot, Junior Khanye made a bold claim that Maswanganyi is a better footballer compared to Zwane.

The former Kaizer Chiefs winger explained his decision to rate the Orlando Pirates star over the Mamelodi Sundowns captain. He argues that Tito is the best 10 in the Betway Premiership, and he's not basing his submission on stats.

“Tito is a star player in the country, and I think for the number 10 role, I can compare him only to Mshishi, although for me, Tito is better, without looking at the stats because Mshishi has been around for longer,” the former Glamour Boys forward said.

“Yes, Maswanganyi doesn't have pace, but he makes up for that by making use of his technicality perfectly in terms of how he can run behind defenders."

The former South African international also claimed Maswanganyi is the perfect replacement for Zwane in the Bafana Bafana team.

“For me, without taking nothing away from Themba, Bafana Bafana has got a new number 10 in Maswanganyi.”

Maswanganyi has been the preferred option in the number 10 role in the national team since Zwane was sidelined due to injury.

